Emmerdale fans know to expect the unexpected.

The most popular kid on the Dales one minute can easily fall victim to a helicopter crash the next.

But who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2021?

Let’s find out…

The cast of Emmerdale 2020 have returned to work following lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2020?

Unforgettable characters will forever be arriving and departing the village.

But here’s the complete list of current Emmerdale 2020 characters.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)

Brooding Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Mr Aaron Sugden-Dingle was the more moral half of Robron.

He’s been through some dreadful things in his life, from tearaway teen to troubled young man, he struggled to deal with the fact he was gay for a long time.

The son of Chas Dingle has been inside several times, but it’s finally been discovered his anger issues are the result of a long-held secret that his father, Gordon Livesy (Gary Mavers) sexually abused him as a child.

Sadly, after finally marrying Robert Sugden, he was sent to prison leaving Aaron heartbroken.

Kim Tate (Claire King)

Claire King plays Kim Tate in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

One of soap’s biggest icons, Kim Tate returned to the village in 2018, nearly 20 years after her first departure in October 1999.

Regarded as one of the biggest bitches in Soapland, Kim was responsible for what we thought was the death of Joe Tate (he’s actually still alive – phew) and her latest feud is against the Dingles.

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

Emmerdale fans adore Zak Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Nearly 25 years after his debut, Zak Dingle is part of the Emmerdale furniture.

The head of the Dingle clan, Zak was left heartbroken by the death of his wife, Lisa.

Struggling with his grief, in September 2019, he left the village to spend time with his daughter Debbie in Scotland.

But he delighted fans by returning in March 2020.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Cain and Moira’s marriage has had its challenges (Credit: ITV)

Previously Moira Barton, she arrived alongside husband John and kids Adam, Holly and Hannah in 2009 to run the family farm.

An affair with Cain Dingle and the death of John saw Moira left completely alone. She eventually married Cain.

The death of her daughter, Holly, to a drug overdose nearly destroyed Moira, but she managed to make it through.

She nearly lost everything again when she murdered Emma Barton, but son Adam took the blame and went on the run.

In 2019, she started to feel neglected by and had an affair with Nate – unaware that Nate is Cain’s secret son.

When Cain found out, he left Moira. After much brow-burrowing they reunited.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Emmerdale bad boy Cain is sometimes good (Credit: ITV)

Dingle bad boy Cain might have matured over the years, but he’s still got that edge that we know and love him for.

The dad of four, he is less fussed by his other children, Nate Robinson, Kyle Wyatt and Isaac Dingle, than he is by eldest daughter Debbie, for whom he would do anything – even ‘killing’ her ex-fiancé Joe Tate after he jilted her at the altar.

Debbie couldn’t forgive him for that and it sent Cain spiralling – until he discovered Joe is alive and well and he never really killed him.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

Lisa Riley as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

This Emmerdale legend is the daughter of Caleb and Vera-Lynn Dingle.

She caused controversy by marrying her cousin Butch Dingle back in 1998.

When the relationship fell apart, she exchanged vows with Paddy Kirk.

Sadly, that marriage didn’t work out either and she left the Dales two years later.

However, Mandy returned in 2019 – some 20 years later – with Vinny by her side.

She is currently struggling with the death of fiance Paul and learning he had been beating Vinny.

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)

Bradley Johnson as Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vinny was just nine-months-old when he first met Mandy.

She was on her first date with his father at the time but the pair bonded straight away.

Years later, his dad Paul Ashdale walked out on him and Mandy – but Mandy saw him as her own and took him back to Emmerdale village.

He made his first on-screen appearance in 2019 and recently took centre stage as he was subjected to awful abuse from his father Paul.

Paul (Reece Dinsdale)

Paul played by Reece Dinsdale (Credit: ITV)

Paul arrived in the village searching for former partner, Mandy Dingle, and son Vinny.

Paul abandoned Vinny as a baby, leaving him with Mandy.

He hid a gambling addiction from the village for a long time, but his secret imploded.

Paul died last month as he was set to marry Mandy.

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton)

Katherine Dow Blyton as Harriet Finch (Credit: ITV)

Vicar Harriet has had relationships with men at both ends of the Dales spectrum. From kindly vicar Ashley to bad boy Cain, Harriet doesn’t seem to have a type.

After taking in former stepdaughter Dawn, who was in Harriet’s life when she was working as an undercover police officer, Will was back on the scene.

Despite initially trying to make Harriet’s life hell, she and Will got engaged.

Then she had an affair with her ex, DI Malone, who was a baddie and got bumped off by Dawn.

Harriet is now losing her mind with guilt over covering it up.

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)

Emmerdale legend Eric Pollard has been on the show for more than 30 years (Credit: ITV)

The longest-serving character currently in the show, Eric Pollard has been on our screens for almost 38 years since September 1986.

Known for being villainous, he’s toned down in recent years and was really softened by his marriage to the late Val Lambert (Charlie Hardwick). His grief when Val died has stayed with many a viewer since.

Currently in a relationship with Brenda, he’s father to David Metcalfe and step grandad to Jacob Gallagher, as well as being a surrogate dad to Amy Wyatt.

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)

Emmerdale Vic has grown up on the show (Credit: ITV)

Another carrying the iconic Sugden name, Victoria Barton (by marriage) is the current longest-serving female character.

The 25-year-old chef has been married once, to Adam Barton, fallen for her transgender brother-in-law Matty Barton and was at the centre of a horrifying rape storyline last year.

Her brother Robert Sugden is now in prison for killing her rapist.

She’s now dating her rapist’s brother and is a mum.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Emmerdale’s Chas has had a crazy year (Credit: ITV)

Arriving in Emmerdale in 2002 dressed as a nun for her cousin, Marlon’s stag night, Chas Dingle has become one of the shows more enduring characters.

She has since taken over the Woolpack. Her most turbulent relationship was with Carl King.

Most recently she’s got together with Paddy Kirk, with whom she had baby Grace in 2018. Grace had bilateral renal agenesis and died in her mother’s arms moments after being born.

Chas and Paddy now have a second daughter, Hope.

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt)

Fans are kept keen thanks to Paddy’s mix of comedy and drama keeps fans keen (Credit: ITV)

He might be thought of as a comedy character, but boy can Paddy Kirk do drama too.

His bumbling ways and bad luck make for amusing storylines, but his relationship with surrogate son Aaron Dingle, and the recent loss of his child, Gracie, with partner Chas put him right up there with any of the best for the most heartbreaking scenes.

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards)

Paddy’s dad Bear Wolf Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bear is Paddy’s biological dad.

He joined the cast of Emmerdale in February 2019.

Bear is a wrestler on the circuit, but it turns out he’s totally broke and has now pitched up in Emmerdale looking to bond with his son – and for a place to stay.

He’s currently in a love triangle with Faith and Eric!

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)

Zoe Henry as Rhona in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vet Rhona Goskirk became a full-time regular in 2010. She has a son, Leo, with Marlon, was married to Paddy, and has battled a painkiller addiction.

She also married domestic abuser Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), the widower of Tess Harris (Nicola Stephenson) who had an affair with Rhona’s husband Paddy. Pierce raped her and Rhona reported him to the police, ending their marriage.

Rhona began a relationship with Pete Barton in 2018, but things are rocky of late after she was forced to undergo a hysterectomy and entered an early menopause.

She is currently loved up with ex Marlon Dingle.

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden)

Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden as David (Credit: ITV)

Dim David Metcalfe‘s had something of a personality transplant since he arrived in 2006. The illegitimate son of Eric Pollard, he first turned up to con his father out of everything and was a ruthless, mean businessman.

But he’s since softened and become hapless, naive and not-very-with-it, although he successfully highlighted the issue of testicular cancer in 2016.

He’s been in relationships with most of the women in the village (Nicola, Leyla, Priya, Tracy to name a few), but his most recent – with Maya – might be his most disastrous when it was revealed she had been grooming and sleeping with his stepson, Jacob.

New girlfriend Meena has a whiff of bunny boiler about her!

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)

Emmerdale’s Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle (Credit: ITV)

With all that she’s been through in her 20 years in the Dales, it’s little wonder Belle battles mental health demons.

She accidentally killed her best mate Gemma Andrews (Tendai Rinomhota) and ended up being sectioned.

After an ill-fated affair with local, much older, doctor Jermaine Bailey, Belle was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She recovered in hospital and once released, she embarked on a relationship with Lachlan White – which ended in horror when she discovered he was a serial killer.

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson)

Emmerdale’s Jai has had some troubles (Credit: ITV)

Reformed character Jai has worked hard to turn his life around from abusive addict to kindhearted buisnessman.

He was horrible to all the women in his life, cheating on wife Charity and Rachel Breckle, then making Rachel’s life hell, before cheating on new wife Megan with Leyla.

After a cocaine addiction saw him lose everything, he started a relationship with fellow addict Holly, and was devastated when she died from an overdose.

He’s currently running the factory and casting a disapproving glare over his father’s new marriage.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy)

Thoughtful and caring Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Known for being thoughtful and caring since her arrival in 2002, this has been challenged by various storylines, including her alcohol addiction.

She was married to Ashley Thomas, who sadly passed away after a diagnosis of early onset dementia. They had two children together, Arthur and Dotty.

Laurel tried to move on with Bob Hope, Ashley’s best mate, but it wasn’t true love and she kicked him out.

She then moved on with Jai.

Archie Sharma (Kai Assi)

Kai Assi as Archie Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Young Archie returned to Emmerdale in September 2019.

He had been living with his mother Rachel until she unexpectedly died from an undisclosed cardiac issue.

The little boy was then sent to live with his father Jai but the pair struggled to bond having not seen each other for several years.

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

Emmerdale’s Kerry hasn’t got much going for her at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Absent mother to Amy, Kerry arrived in 2012 to build bridges with her daughter.

An often comedy character, her outlandish clothes and big personality cover a big heart that she kept hidden for quite some time.

She was given a second chance at motherhood with young Amelia, daughter of her boyfriend, Dan, but that ended in tears after Kerry broke up with Dan.

Kerry is currently away from the village.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

Emmerdale’s Marlon is an unlikely ladies’ man (Credit: ITV)

Four-times married Marlon is not who you’d expect to be a hit with the ladies, but he certainly is.

From real love of his life Tricia Fisher (Sheree Murphy) to Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) Laurel Thomas, and most recently Jessie Grant, as well as fathering a child with Rhona Goskirk and almost marrying Carly Hope, Marlon’s quite the ladies’ man.

Dad to Leo and April, Marlon tries to put family first and is probably one of the more moral Dingles.

He recently filed for divorce from wife Jessie after she cheated with her ex-husband Al Chapman – but then found love again with ex Rhona.

Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade)

Fiona Wade as Priya (Credit: ITV)

Sharma sister Priya Kotecha was a fun-loving party girl when she first pitched up in 2009, but she’s since matured into businesswoman, mother and perhaps the most sensible of the Sharma clan.

She’s mum to daughter Amba after a relationship with David.

She’s battled anorexia, a failed marriage to deranged Rakesh Kotecha, and had an affair with her best friend Leyla’s fiancé, Pete.

Currently, she’s single after dating Al Chapman, who cheated on her.

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh)

Emmerdale’s Tracy hasn’t had the best luck (Credit: ITV)

Tracy arrived in the Dales in 2014 trying to con Sam Dingle, but she soon found her place when Val and Eric took her under their wing.

She married David, but things fell apart when he discovered she used to work as a prostitute and then had a one-night stand with Leyla.

Tracy fell pregnant with his child, but had an abortion when she discovered he’d moved on with Maya.

She’s now a struggling new mum after getting together with Nate Dingle.

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln)

Alexander Lincoln as Jamie Tate in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The son of Kim and Frank Tate (Norman Bowler) was born in 1996, but has been off-screen since 1999 when he was three.

Now a trainee vet, he’s returned to the Dales all grown up.

He’s currently in a relationship with Dawn and expecting a baby with Gabby!

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele)

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle has had a tough time (Credit: ITV)

Liv, half-sister of Aaron Dingle, was introduced in 2016 as part of Aaron’s sex abuse storyline.

Aaron soon became her legal guardian.

Troubled Liv is trying to come to terms with her asexuality.

She was happy when ex-boyfriend Jacob seemed to accept it, but less so when she discovered that was because he was using her to cover up for his relationship with Maya.

She is now happy with Vinny.

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)

Emmerdale’s Jacob Gallagher was groomed by Maya (Credit: ITV)

Schoolboy Jacob Gallagher has grown up in the Dales with his mum Alicia Metcalfe (Natalie Anderson), biological mum, Leyla, and stepmum Tracy, he’s got plenty of family around him.

But that hasn’t stopped him falling for teacher Maya’s charms, who groomed him into believing they’re in a relationship.

Devoted Jacob was prepared to go to any lengths for his illicit lover – even staging a fake relationship with Liv and stealing from his own family to pay her off when she found out and blackmailed him.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson)

Emmerdale fans weren’t pleased to see Wendy Posner in town (Credit: ITV)

The mother of Victoria’s rapist Lee arrived in the village in 2019.

At first, she was in denial and fiercely defended her son.

However, after Robert Sugden killed Lee, she eventually came to terms with what her son did.

She remained in the village, desperate to build some kind of relationship with her grandson, Harry.

She is currently loved up with Bob!

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)

Emmerdale’s Vanessa Woodfield has been diagnosed with cancer Credit: ITV)

Vet Vanessa, an old friend of Rhona’s, landed in Emmerdale in 2012.

If you discount the time she took advantage of Rhona’s painkiller addiction to seduce her, Vanessa is the best friend you could have.

She supported Rhona tirelessly through her ordeal with Pierce, even when Rhona turned her back on her friend. And she has stood by Charity’s side through her sex abuse trial.

At the start of 2020, she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Following a course of chemotherapy, she’s currently taking some time out at her mother’s house. However, she did appear on a video call to Charity, wearing the same mask that she wore when they first kissed.

Sadly the couple split after Charity snogged Moira’s brother Mack.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)

Emmerdale’s Charity is a bad girl gone good (Credit: ITV)

A part of Emmerdale since March 2000, Charity Dingle has been central to the drama ever since.

She was married to Chris Tate (Peter Amory), a union which produced a son, Noah, had an affair with Chris’s sister Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell), a relationship with cousin Cain Dingle, another with ageing Tom King, a marriage to Jai Sharma, and another to Declan Macey.

Her coming-of-age though has been embarking on a relationship with Vanessa Woodfield, arguably her soulmate, and revealing she was sexually abused by a police officer when she was just 14.

Charity got justice in court and was reunited with her long-lost son, Ryan, bringing out a more maternal side to the hard character.

Currently apart from Vanessa, she’s on the rails.

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)

Tony Audenshaw as Bob Hope (Credit: ITV)

Happy-go-lucky Bob Hope hasn’t always had it quite so plain sailing.

The dad-of-seven’s not been the best husband or father – and actually holds the title of Emmerdale’s most married character, having been wed seven times to five women.

After cheating on latest wife Brenda with Laurel, Bob moved in with his lover, only for her to realise they weren’t meant to be and kick him out.

Bob ended up homeless, but is slowly getting back on his feet now.

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)

Always determined is our Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Nicola’s always been a bit of a social climber, and is very used to getting what she wants – although it doesn’t always work out that way.

She was married to a rich old man, Donald De Souza, who she planned to kill off for his money. But her scheme didn’t work and she ended up penniless and alone.

Nicola is married to Jimmy King and after losing her job at Home Farm when she tried to con Graham out of money, she’s currently working in the factory and is on the local council.

Her marriage to Jimmy is on the rocks.

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson)

Natalie Ann Jamieson as Amy Wyatt (Credit: ITV)

Recently returned to Emmerdale with a new face, Amy was a rebellious teen taken in by foster parents Val and Eric Pollard.

She had a child with Cain Dingle, but gave him up for adoption. However when she regretted her decision and tried to snatch the boy back, she was forced to flee the country.

She returned in 2019 to fight for her son, Kyle, after discovering he was now living with Cain.

Amy is loved up with Matty Barton.

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)

Jonny McPherson as Liam Cavanagh (Credit: ITV)

Dr Cavanagh has been in the show since 2014 when he looked after pregnant Priya.

But only in 2018 did he become a regular cast member.

He was married to Maya, but is now with Bernice, and has a daughter, Leanna.

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi)

Roxy Shahidi as Leyla Harding (Credit: ITV)

Known as a bit of a homewrecker, Leyla’s first stint in the Dales ended when she jilted David in 2011.

She returned full-time at the end of 2013 and set up a wedding planning business with Megan.

Things fell apart when Leyla had an affair with Megan’s husband, Jai. She also slept with ex, David, behind his wife Tracy’s back, and had an affair with married con artist, Clive (Tom Chambers).

Mother to Jacob, she went all maternal after finding out the truth about her son and his teacher, Maya.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles)

Nick Miles as Jimmy King (Credit: ITV)

The eldest King brother and only remaining original family member in the Dales, hapless Jimmy rarely gets it right.

Father-of-three Jimmy is married to Nicola and their fiery relationship is often off more times than it is on.

Sam Dingle (James Hooten)

James Hooten as Sam Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Good-hearted Sam Dingle often finds himself caught up in a scheme or two without even realising it.

He’s dad to Samson after his marriage to Alice Wilson, who tragically died of cancer when Samson was just a baby.

Sam’s currently settled with Lydia Hart and would do anything for anyone.

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale)

Emmerdale’s Andrea is desperate to make things work with Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Poor Andrea was left heartbroken after learning her husband Jamie was having an affair with Belle Dingle.

The shock discovery came after she had suffered a miscarriage that same year.

In addition, she’s also had to contend with Jamie’s scheming mother Kim Tate.

With so much on her plate, it’s little wonder she wants to leave the village with daughter Millie.

Millie Tate (Willow Bell)

Willow Bell as Millie in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

There were fears Jamie wasn’t really Millie’s father.

Following a one night stand between her mother Andrea and the late Graham Foster, he believed he could be her real dad.

But last year, a DNA test proved the young girl is a Tate after all.

Unfortunately, the lies took its toll on her parents’ marriage.

Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen)

Emmerdale’s Diane Sugden has been on the soap for more than 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Diane has been on our screens since 1999 and was married to soap icon Jack Sugden before his death.

She’s battled colon cancer, dealt with the death of her sister, Val, and survived being stabbed – not to mention coming through a boring relationship with Doug Potts unscathed.

She’s mother to Bernice, and has been like a mother to step-children Andy, Robert and Victoria.

Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower)

Patrick Mower as Rodney Blackstock in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Rich, suave and charming Rodney has never had much trouble with the ladies – even with that ponytail.

He’s not so rich now, nor is he all that successful.

And his most recent relationship, with much younger free-spirit Misty, ended when daughters Nicola and Bernice started to meddle.

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)

Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Ashley Thomas and Bernice Blackstock, Gabby’s probably closer to stepmum Laurel than she is her own mother.

She maturely handled the death of her father, Ashley Thomas (John Middleton) afer his dementia battle, but has become a bit of a rebellious teen, whose friendship with Liv Flaherty often results in a lot of trouble.

Pearl Ladderbanks (Meg Johnson)

Meg Johnson as Pearl in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Pearl doesn’t appear as regularly on screen any more since her debut in 2003.

But the vets’ receptionist has been central to storylines over the years, including a gambling addiction, faking Alzheimer’s disease and committing embezzlement.

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

Jack Downham as Noah Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Noah is the son of Charity and Chris Tate.

He was born while Charity was inside for Chris’s murder, even though Chris had actually committed suicide.

Passed around from pillar to post, it was little wonder Noah found comfort with his new-found half-brother, Joe Tate, when he arrived on the scene.

Noah took his disappearance perhaps the hardest after finally believing he’d found a stable family unit.

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall)

Emmerdale’s Sam Hall as Samson Dingle (Credit: ITV)

The son of Sam and Alice Dingle, he was born in January 2006.

Alice was very poorly with cancer, but had delayed treatment to save her son.

She died in July 2006, leaving him in the care of his father.

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill)

Katie Hill as Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Debbie and Andy Sugden, Sarah was born in 2005.

She’s fought many health battles in her short life, including Fanconi anemia, which developed into leukaemia and required a bone marrow transplant.

The lass was then diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, for which she had more life-saving treatment, but the effects of the chemo on her caused heart failure and she underwent a successful heart transplant in 2018.

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke)

Emmerdale’s Alfie Clarke as Arthur Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Young Arthur is the son of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, but a baby swap at birth meant he was given to the wrong parents.

When the son Ashley and Laurel took home died of cot death, a DNA test proved he wasn’t theirs and Arthur was returned to his parents.

He came into his own during the aftermath of Ashley’s death when Arthur found a video of Emma Barton tormenting his father, who had Alzheimer’s.

Emma then harrassed Arthur and he was terrified, but eventually she was caught out and he was able to move on.

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling)

Gabrielle Dowling as Cathy Hope (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Bob and Viv Hope, Cathy is the twin sister of Heath.

She was born in 2007.

Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling)

Sebastian Dowling as Heath Hope in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Twin brother of Cathy and son of Bob and Viv Hope.

Heath was born in 2007 and once won a ‘cute kids’ contest

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)

Lesley Dunlop as Brenda in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Brenda arrived in 2008 as the adoptive mother of Gennie Walker.

She embarked on a relationship with Bob, before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013.

Despite her survival after having it removed, she was told the cancer could reoccur.

Brenda was devastated when Gennie was killed by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power), and just as upset when she discovered Bob had been cheating with Laurel.

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)

Ash Palmisciano as Matty Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Matty is the son of Moira and John and was previously known as Hannah before he made the decision to transition.

He arrived in 2018 and revealed to Moira who he was.

Moira wasn’t accepting of the news at first, but she has come round and supported Matty through his most recent operation.

Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes)

Young Angelica King Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The daughter of Jimmy and Nicola King, Angelica was born in 2009 and was taken to the special care baby unit because of breathing difficulties.

She was kidnapped days later, by Lexi King, but returned to safety after they were discovered on the hospital roof.

Elliot Windsor (Luca Hoyle)

Luca Hoyle as Elliot Windsor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Elliot arrived in the Dales in 2011 when Kelly Windsor moved back to the village claiming he was her son with Jimmy.

When Kelly decided to go to America with her new boyfriend, Elliot came back to live with Jimmy and Nicola in 2012, before Kelly came back for him.

Though in 2016, he was once again left with his father and stepmother.

Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson)

Emmerdale fans love Leo Goskirk (Credit: ITV)

Rhona gave birth to Leo in 2011. Leo’s dad is Marlon, despite he and Rhona having ended their relationship.

A scan revealed Leo had Down syndrome.

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)

Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Young Amelia made her first on-screen appearance in July 2011.

She arrived with her aunt Rachel Breckle (Gemma Oaten) and her mum and stepmum Ali Spencer and Ruby Haswell (Kellie Hollis and Alicya Eyo) soon followed.

Amelia currently lives with her dad, Dan and until recently, his partner Kerry.

But she had a huge storyline last year when she discovered Dan wasn’t her dad and it was in fact her uncle, Daz Spencer (Mark Jordon).

Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel)

Bhasker Patel as Rishi Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Patriarch of the Sharma family, Rishi doesn’t really act like the big businessman he’s supposed to be.

He’s often ashamed of his son’s actions – especially Jai whose treatment of women and cocaine addiction brought shame on the family.

The village favourite recently married Manpreet – much to the horror of his children – who think she’s just after his money.

Are they right?

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox)

Liam Fox as Dan Spencer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dan arrived in 2011 to see his kids, Amelia and Sean, after his wife, Ali left him for a woman.

He was briefly married to Chas, but his longest lasting relationship has been with Kerry.

They nearly married before he discovered she was a bigamist, but made it through and stayed together.

However, some things just aren’t meant to be and a fed up Kerry has recently ended things.

Kyle Wyatt (Huey Quinn)

Huey Quinn as Kyle Wyatt in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Kyle is the son of Cain and Amy, who was given up for adoption when he was born.

He came back to the Dales when his adoptive parents died and his adoptive grandmother, Joanie Wright (Denise Black) took him in.

After Joanie died, he went to live with his dad, Cain, but mum Amy has returned and determined to get access to her son.

Amba Metcalfe (Ava Jayasinghe)

Adorable Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Priya and David, Amba was born seven weeks premature.

She was born in May 2014.

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan)

Emmerdale’s April has won hearts (Credit: ITV)

Adorable April is the daughter of Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) and Marlon.

Marlon didn’t even know he had a child with Donna until she returned in 2014 with April in tow.

It turned out Donna was dying and needed April to settle with her dad before she went.

Carl Holliday (Charlie Munro Joyce)

Baby Carl Holliday in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Another of Jimmy’s children, Carl was born to mum Juliette after she was given Jimmy’s sperm by mistake at a sperm bank.

Carl was born in 2014, but returned to live with Jimmy and Nicola full time in 2016 after Juliette’s husband left her and she admitted she couldn’t cope raising Carl.

Moses Dingle (Arthur Cockroft)

Baby Moses Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Moses Dingle is the son of Charity Dingle and Ross Barton.

Charity was revealed to be pregnant in prison, but the reveal of Ross as the father was a shock as it was believed Cain was the dad.

Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter)

Jurrell Carter as Nate Robinson in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He was first seen in the Big Night Out episodes, chatting to Rhona, but is set to become a permanent fixture in Emmerdale.

After arriving in the village, Moira Dingle appeared to catch his eye and the two soon had

Johnny Woodfield (Luca Hepworth)

Little Johnny Woodfield Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Born in 2015, Johnny is the son of Kirin Kotecha (Adam Fielding) and Vanessa Woodfield.

It was first thought Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) was the dad after Kirin’s father, Rakesh, switched the DNA results, but the truth was soon revealed.

Dotty Thomas (Tilly-Rue Foster and Ellerie Carroll)

Baby Dotty in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The daughter of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, Dotty was born when Ashley was in the midst of his dementia diagnosis in 2016.

Sadly, there were heartbreaking scenes when Ashley didn’t remember she was his daughter at her christening.

Lydia Hart (Karen Blick)

Karen Blick as Lydia Hart in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Lydia arrived in 2016 a bit of a strange one.

She went on a date with Paddy, and then Rishi, but has finally settled down with Sam.

Isaac Dingle (Bobby Dunsmuir and Elias Walker)

Baby Isaac Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Isaac is the son of Moira and Cain Dingle, born when Moira didn’t even know she was pregnant.

At first, her nephew Pete Barton was thought to be the dad.

Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger)

Mimi Slinger as Leanna Cavanagh in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The troublesome daughter of Dr Cavanagh she has spent plenty of time winding up her dad’s new girlfriend Bernice.

She’s particularly unhappy having to share a room with Bernice’s daughter, Gabby.

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)

Olivia Bromley as Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Wayward Dawn is a reformed drug addict who, it turns out, has a past connection to Harriet.

Harriet has taken Dawn under her wing as she tries to regain custody of her young son, but all is not as it seems as Dawn is out for revenge along with her dad, Will.

Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker)

Emmerdale’s Rebecca Starker as Manpreet Jutla (Credit: ITV)

Rishi’s new wife, Manpreet was exposed by Jai as a spending addict.

She stole £1000 from the factory to fund her shopping habit, but Rishi stoof by her and paid off her debts when he found out.

Ryan Stocks (James Moore)

Charity’s long-lost son Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Ryan is the son of Charity, the result of her rape by DI Bails who Charity thought had died at birth.

She discovered Ryan had lived and they were reunited in 2018. Ryan is witty, quick and gives as good as he gets. He’s also keen on Dawn.

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Jay Kontzle as Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Billy was released from prison and arrived in Emmerdale on Christmas Day 2018.

Jessie’s son, Ellis’s brother, Billy didn’t receive a welcome reception from everyone – Ellis wants nothing to do with him, and it turns out he was involved in Aaron Dingle’s bullying when he was in prison.

Billy’s trying to make it straight, but will he go back to the dark side?

Al Chapman (Michale Wildman)

Michael Wildman as Al Chapman Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Jessie Dingle’s ex and the father of Ellis Chapman arrived in the village in 2019.

He wasn’t the most popular guy in town having not spoken to his son for more than a year.

Al didn’t exactly win people over when he seduced his ex-wife Jessie – who at that point was married to Marlon.

The scandal resulted in Marlon and Jessie filing for the divorce with Jessie later deciding to leave the country.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Al is now secretly dating Priya.

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)

Dean Andrew as Will Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Newcomer Will hasn’t been on screen for long, but it turns out he’s Dawn’s father and the former husband of Harriet.

Harriet was undercover when they were married and was pivotal in Will being arrested.

But the couple has put the past behind them and are now planning to get married.

Mackenzie Barton (Lawrence Robb)

Mackenzie Barton played by Lawrence Robb (Credit: ITV)

Newcomer Mackenzie will shake up the Dales as he searches for long-lost sister, Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robbs).

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Charley Webb as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Debbie is off-screen this year due to the actor’s real-life maternity leave. Unfortunately, her return to the Dales has been delayed.

Her character is currently running a garage in Scotland.

Debbie will be back in the village in early 2021.

