Emmerdale’s Tony Audenshaw on ‘unfair’ death of his wife at the age of just 43

Tony Audenshaw, best known for his Emmerdale role as Bob Hope, lost his wife Ruth in April 2017.

Ruth was just 43 when she passed away from pancreatic cancer, having been diagnosed two years earlier.

Six months on from her death, Tony – now 57 – opened up about his family’s sad loss. He explained to the Mirror why her illness seemed so unfair.

Tony, who appears on Celebrity Catchphrase this weekend, later revealed how his grief has affected him.

Actor Tony Audenshaw debuted as Bob Hope in Emmerdale in 2000 (Credit: YouTube)

Tony Audenshaw: What has he said about wife Ruth’s illness?

Tony and Ruth were married for 24 years and had two children together – George and Em.

Ruth battled pancreatic cancer for 16 months before passing away.

Tony recalled the heartbreaking moment she was told during a hospital visit she had only months to live.

He said: “I remember being very quiet as we walked to the hospital car park, then breaking down in the car. Before we worried about forgetting to put the bin out. Now Ruth was going to be dead within a year after a horrible illness.”

Tony added Ruth’s condition seemed especially cruel as she, a cognitive behaviour therapist for the NHS, had always been health conscious.

Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw lost his wife Ruth in 2017 (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

‘We spent loads of time together’

In a terrible mirroring of an Emmerdale storyline Tony played with his on-screen wife Brenda, he cared for Ruth while she was ill.

He reflected: “Her death seems all the more unfair as she did not smoke, and kept fit by running.”

The couple even met during an aerobics class in 1993.

But after Ruth with diagnosed with stage three adenocarcinoma, they had to break the awful news to their children.

“We spent loads of time together and that made us even closer as a family,” Tony added.

Tony later addressed the nature of his grief on TV (Credit: YouTube)

Tony’s grief

Over a year later, in January 2019, the ITV soap star spoke about how his lives with his grief.

Tony said during an appearance on Loose Women: “I really miss Ruth.

Grief is not linear.

“Grief is not linear. It goes up and down.

“I grieve, go to work, keep busy.”

He added, recounting the hard conversation he and Ruth had to have with their children: “I think talking about things is really important.

“And talking about things after Ruth was gone, and having things written down to remember what her wishes were helps.”

Catchphrase Celebrity Special airs on ITV, Saturday March 26, at 6pm.

