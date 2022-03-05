Is Andrea Tate from Emmerdale still alive? 5 clues that suggest yes

Emmerdale fans are convinced Andrea Tate is still alive despite Meena Jutla confessing to her murder.

The theory is that the wedding planner wasn’t actually murdered by Meena and instead survived and is in witness protection.

And we’ve found five clues that mean it’s the truth. Maybe.

Actress Anna Nightingale left for maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

Anna’s exit

Actress Anna Nightingale may have given the biggest clue away that Andrea isn’t dead – her exit itself.

Anna went off on maternity leave – and would have been leaving for that regardless of story.

It’s likely she will return after she’s finished her maternity.

Emmerdale viewers never saw Andrea’s dead body (Credit: ITV)

No body

It is a truth universally acknowledged that in soapland – and especially Emmerdale – that if you don’t see a body, then they’re not dead.

It was true of Jamie Tate, it was true of Kim Tate – and it’s the reason it will very well be true of Andrea Tate.

No body – no death.

Andrea didn’t use the walkie talkie to summon help (Credit: ITV)

Silence

Andrea had the chance to alert people to her plight with the walkie talkie near her during the attack.

It was within reach as she apparently choked to death on the smoke.

However she didn’t use it – so clearly she either already had help, or didn’t need it.

Andrea’s mum arrived in Emmerdale village weeks after her daughter’s alleged death (Credit: ITV)

Mum’s arrival

When Andrea’s death was supposedly revealed – you’d expect her family to come running.

However it was weeks before her mum Hazel turned up.

And then it was only to collect daughter Millie.

It was then revealed she was working with Jamie – who had also faked his death – so why not Andrea too?

Sister act

While it was repeatedly stated how close Andrea was with her sister, viewers never actually met her.

And when she didn’t turn up for Andrea’s memorial service – or at all after her ‘death’ – that’s enough to confirm it almost.

A close sister would have been there for Andrea after death – unless she was with her already.

Do you think Andrea’s still alive?

