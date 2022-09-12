Emmerdale fans were disgusted as Chas took her two-year-old daughter Eve to a meet-up with Al, who she’s been having an affair with.

Al and Chas have often been embarking on secret meetups, but Chas made thing a whole lot more complicated this time by bringing the toddler along.

Viewers have been left feeling sick after watching Chas stoop so low.

Chas involved Eve in the affair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas involved Eve in her affair

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Sunday September 11, 2022), Paddy surprised Chas by booking a space for her and Eve on his trip away.

Chas should have been delighted but instead, her secret lover Al, had already booked a B&B for her.

Finding out, Al begged Chas to cancel her plans with Paddy, but Chas was convinced that there was no way out of the mess she had got herself in.

Later on, Al was surprised to see Chas turn up at the B&B after turning him down.

However, there was a catch. She had to bring Eve with her so that Paddy wouldn’t get suspicious.

Chas promised Al that Eve would just sleep the whole time.

Thinking of an excuse to tell Paddy, she rang him up to tell him that they’d broken down and couldn’t join him on the trip.

By bringing Eve with her, Chas has made things a whole lot more complicated.

Chas went to the B&B with Al and revealed she has brought Eve with her (Credit: ITV)

Fans were disgusted by Chas’ actions

Fans were seriously unimpressed with that Chas took her and Paddy’s daughter along with her for a sleepover with her lover.

WTF is wrong with Chas? Her totally devoted Husband wants to whisk her away to some hotel from some quality time with their Daughter but instead she chooses to leave Eve alone/asleep in the car to hook up with Al yet again. Should be making lasting memories with Faith #Emmerdale — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) September 11, 2022

Chas is seriously taking Eve with her to see Al – not the best idea. Eve could expose her. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Please let this happen. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 11, 2022

Chas bringing her child into this mess – I am disgusted #Emmerdale — Nostalgia Queen (@NostalgiaQueenT) September 11, 2022

Al confesses his love (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chas and Al?

If bringing Eve along to their secret night away enough to suggest that Chas and Al’s affair is getting serious, then Al’s confession certainly is.

In Emmerdale’s next episode Al confesses his love to Chas after spending the night together.

Chas is shocked at the revelation and quickly ups and leaves.

Later, Al confirms his feelings, ensuring that what he said was true.

As Chas processes the confession, she starts to question whether she is falling in love with Al too.

Are things getting too serious for the pair?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

