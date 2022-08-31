Emmerdale fans beg soap to get rid of Chas amidst affair plot

Emmerdale fans are begging the ITV soap to get rid of Chas after growing sick of her constantly changing her mind as to whether her affair with Al is on or off.

Belle recently caught the pair kissing at a work conference, with Chas promising that it meant nothing.

She made out that it was the stress of her mum’s cancer, making her not think properly and vowed to end whatever they had going on.

However, in last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, 30th August), the affair was well and truly back on after Al gave Chas a burner phone so that they could continue their secret fling.

Now, fans have had enough of Chas changing like the wind and have begged the soap to get rid of her all together.

The pair resumed their affair (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Chas to leave the Dales

Fans have expressed their frustration at Chas, who is spending more time with her secret lover than her dying mum.

They want her gone.

One fan stated: “Wish Chas would go instead of her mum.”

Another simply wrote: “Go away Chas, you are horrible.”

Wish Chas would go instead of her Mum #Emmerdale — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) August 25, 2022

#emmerdale Go away chas you are horrible — Keith simons (@KeithSimons9) August 24, 2022

Get rid of Al. No point for him to be here now his son left. Also get rid of Chas. Not with Al just goodbye. #emmerdale — ZoesAllCobra (@Zoe4UmbrAcad) August 24, 2022

One fan wanted both Chas and Al to pack up their things and leave: “Get rid of Al. No point for him to be here now his son has left. Also get rid of Chas. Not with Al, just goodbye.”

A fourth viewer has truly had enough: “Get rid of Chas, nasty, horrible person, always about her.”

A final fan wanted Chas to leave and Faith to stay in the soap: “Chas really is a disgrace – should get rid of her and keep Faith.”

Will fans get their way?

Things are getting serious for Chas and Al (Credit: ITV)

Will Chas leave Emmerdale?

With the 50th anniversary of the soap looming, could Chas and Al’s affair be exposed, making her leave the village?

Throwing a storm into the mix, nobody is safe so it is possible that we might be getting ready to say goodbye to Chas.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, on the topic of the 50th anniversary, Lucy Pargeter said: “It’s always unnerving when we’ve got big storylines coming up, or events like the 50th anniversary this year.

“I immediately think, ‘Oh god they’re going to have to do something big for the 50th.’

“Do they need to kill off a long-standing character in a spectacular way. Is that my exit?”

Some fans might be delighted at this news, but others would be sorry to see her go.

Whilst fans are frustrated at Chas’ actions at the moment, this is a compliment to Lucy’s talent.

She has the ability to completely change the way Chas is portrayed, doing a full 180 as Chas copes with the upcoming aftermath of her mum’s death.

We’ll all be back to loving Chas again in no time!

