Emmerdale: Biggest disasters as 50th anniversary deadly storm looms

The Emmerdale 50th anniversary this October will centre around a devastating storm – and this is far from the first deadly disaster to hit the soap.

The tiny Yorkshire village has had more than its fair share of tragedies, but some of the events stand out.

Here are the biggest disasters in Emmerdale.

The plane crash

Back in 1993 Emmerdale was in a bit of a pickle with viewers demanding fewer sheep and more spectacle.

And spectacle bosses did deliver with a plane crashing into the village.

More than 18 million people tuned in to watch 147 people die in the crash.

Admittedly most of them were plane passengers viewers didn’t see, but four were regulars on the soap – Mark Hughes, Elizabeth Pollard, Archie Brooks and Leonard Kempinski.

Helicopter crash

In 2015 Emmerdale pulled off one of its biggest ever stunts – and one of its most improbable.

Long story short – Chrissie White set fire to a car, which exploded some gas canisters, one of which flew into the air and knocked a helicopter out of the sky, which then came crashing into the village.

All this happened during a wedding and a fun fare leading to two deaths.

Ruby Haswell was the first to die, and then Val Pollard was killed by a falling shard of mirror in the House of Mirrors.

Woolpack explosion

The pub is the heart of the village – or at least it was before Al Chapman blew it up with a gas hob and some metal in a microwave.

He destroyed the building, not to mention the business and changed the village forever.

Meena and Manpreet got catapulted back – with it setting off a chain of events that would see the doctor tortured and the nurse exposed as the serial killer she is.

The big storm

Back in 2003 a huge storm engulfed the village.

It causes chaos, knocking power cables down and causing Ashley Thomas to crash into a river, and cows – actual cows – to escape fields and stampede.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

And it was so big that it knocked over a chimney stack and a tree – before throwing a window right onto our Tricia.

But in true soap fashion Tricia Dingle only died days later in hospital, with husband Marlon having to pull the plug what with her being brain dead and all.

