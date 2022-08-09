Emmerdale header
Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Deadly storm rips through village

Who will survive, and what will be left of them?

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Recent Emmerdale spoilers for the 50th anniversary have revealed a village left in ruins as a killer storm strikes.

But with death and destruction promised in the Dales, who will die?

Leaving none untouched, this storm will wreak wholesale death and destruction, resulting in the death of several villagers.

Several fan favourites have already revealed that they might be up for the chop. Emmerdale bosses have also promised chaos at a scale the show has never seen before.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: first look at all-new pics for August 15-19

But who could die in the killer storm?

Aaron Dingle has only just left soap land but he needs to return with a fresh face (Credit: ITV)
Aaron Dingle is set to return to the soap just as the catastrophic storm strikes (Credit: ITV)

Who lives and who dies in Emmerdale 50th anniversary celebrations?

With the storm brewing, several plot threads are set to be affected.

Firstly, there’s the marriage of Kim Tate and Will Taylor.

How will the explosive storm affect the villagers gathered to celebrate the wedding?

Then there’s the return of fan favourite characters Aaron Dingle, Diane Sugden and Tracy Shankley.

Will one of Emmerdale’s beloved legacy characters find themselves caught in the chaos?

Emmerdale Feb 7 Ellis has had a job offer abroad, and tells Al he's taking the job
With Cain Dingle at war with Al Chapman, could Cain turn catastrophe to his advantage? (Credit: ITV)

Finally, the ongoing war between Cain Dingle and Al Chapman.

Could Cain use the storm as a distraction to murder his rival?

These storylines climax as the storm strikes the village.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Is it all over for Liam and Leyla after drugs tragedy?

“Some of our best-loved villagers will be in peril and it’s safe to say that literally the village won’t be the same after this,” soap bosses said, at an Emmerdale press event.

“It’ll never be the same again.”

The village is no stranger to death and destruction.

Lives are always on the line in Emmerdale! (Credit: ITV)

Remembering previous tragedies

In previous years, the soap has suffered plane crashes, blazing fires and water rapid tragedy.

In late 2003, the village was struck by another catastrophic storm, which killed Tricia Dingle.

However, Emmerdale bosses promised that this version will be far bigger. “In terms of filming, it’s quite unprecedented in terms of scale,” boss Kate Brooks revealed.

“There are elements of the big storm week that I’ve never seen in a soap drama before.”

Who will survive, and what will be left of them?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

