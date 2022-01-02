Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

The cast of Emmerdale 2022 are preparing to celebrate their 50th year.

But with a serial killer on the loose, deaths, births and exits ahead, who will make it out of the year alive?

Unforgettable characters will forever be arriving and departing the village.

But here’s the complete list of Emmerdale 2022 characters.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)

Brooding Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Mr Aaron Sugden-Dingle, played by Danny Miller, was the more moral half of Robron.

He’s been through some dreadful things in his life, from tearaway teen to troubled young man, he struggled to deal with the fact he was gay for a long time.

The son of Chas Dingle has been inside several times, but it was finally discovered his anger issues are the result of a long-held secret that his father, Gordon Livesy (Gary Mavers) sexually abused him as a child.

Sadly, after finally marrying Robert Sugden, he was sent to prison leaving Aaron heartbroken. However, he moved on with old school enemy Ben Tucker.

But when Ben was murdered last year by serial killer Meena Jutla, Aaron was left befeft.

He left the Dales to deal with his grief and spend time with Adam Barton somewhere in Europe.

Actor Danny has confirmed he’s quit, but is it for good?

Kim Tate (Claire King)

Claire King plays Kim Tate in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

One of soap’s biggest icons, Kim Tate, played by Claire King returned to the village in 2018, nearly 20 years after her first departure in October 1999.

Regarded as one of the biggest bitches in Soapland, Kim was responsible for what we thought was the death of Joe Tate (he’s actually still alive – phew).

Since then Kim has endured much loss. She believes her son, Jamie, is dead, and her granddaughter Millie has gone to live with her other granny.

But Jamie is actually alive and well and taking care of Millie himself.

Kim, meanwhile, has been locked in a love triangle with Bernice Blackstock and Will Taylor.

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

Emmerdale fans adore Zak Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Nearly 25 years after his debut, Zak Dingle, played by Steve Halliwell, is part of the Emmerdale furniture.

The head of the Dingle clan, Zak was left heartbroken by the death of his wife, Lisa.

Struggling with his grief, in September 2019, he left the village to spend time with his daughter Debbie in Scotland.

But he delighted fans by returning in March 2020.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Moira’s marriage to Cain is happy again – for now (Credit: ITV)

Previously Moira Barton, the farmer, played by Natalie J Robb arrived alongside husband John and kids Adam, Holly and Hannah in 2009 to run the family farm.

An affair with Cain Dingle and the death of John saw Moira left completely alone. She eventually married Cain.

The death of her daughter, Holly, to a drug overdose nearly destroyed Moira, but she managed to make it through.

She nearly lost everything again when she murdered Emma Barton, but son Adam took the blame and went on the run.

In 2019, she started to feel neglected by Cain and had an affair with Nate – unaware that Nate was Cain’s secret son.

When Cain found out, he left Moira. After much brow-burrowing they reunited.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Emmerdale bad boy Cain is sometimes good (Credit: ITV)

Dingle bad boy Cain, played by Jeff Hordley, might have matured over the years, but he’s still got that edge that we know and love him for.

A dad of four, he is less fussed by his other children, Nate Robinson, Kyle Wyatt and Isaac Dingle, than he is by eldest daughter Debbie, for whom he would do anything – even ‘killing’ her ex-fiancé Joe Tate after he jilted her at the altar.

Debbie couldn’t forgive him for that and it sent Cain spiralling – until he discovered Joe is alive and well and he never really killed him.

Cain’s bad boy persona has reemerged recently as he takes on the Chapmans.

He’s already kidnapped and threatened Al and next in his sights is Ellis, who abandoned Belle and Kyle in a forest and they nearly died.

Cain will leave Ellis for dead next week, but is this the end of killer Cain?

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

Lisa Riley as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

This Emmerdale legend is the daughter of Caleb and Vera-Lynn Dingle.

Mandy, played by Lisa Riley, caused controversy by marrying her cousin Butch Dingle back in 1998.

When the relationship fell apart, she exchanged vows with Paddy Kirk.

Sadly, that marriage didn’t work out either and she left the Dales two years later.

However, Mandy returned in 2019 – some 20 years later – with Vinny by her side.

After the death of fiancé Paul she learnt he had been beating Vinny. Mandy found herself drawn to Jimmy King, but he went back to his wife.

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)

Bradley Johnson as Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vinny, played by Bradley Johnson, was just nine-months-old when he first met Mandy.

She was on her first date with his father at the time but the pair bonded straight away.

Years later, his dad Paul Ashdale walked out on him and Mandy – but Mandy saw him as her own and raised him before she took him back to Emmerdale village.

He made his first on-screen appearance in 2019 and recently took centre stage as he was subjected to awful abuse from his father Paul.

Vinny is now set to be Meena Jutla’s next victim as he closes in on her killer secret. Will he survive the year as she lures him into her murderous trap?

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter)

Forgiveness for Faith? (Credit: ITV)

Faith is the mother of Chas Dingle and Cain Dingle – although she abandoned them with their alcoholic father Shadrach when they were young.

They have struggled to forgive Faith, but when she came back into their lives, they managed to forge a relationship.

She currently lives with Chas at the pub – or at least she did, before it burned down!

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton)

Katherine Dow Blyton as Harriet Finch (Credit: ITV)

Vicar Harriet, played by Katherine Dow Blyton, has had relationships with men at both ends of the Dales spectrum. From kindly vicar Ashley to bad boy Cain, Harriet doesn’t seem to have a type.

After taking in former stepdaughter Dawn, who was in Harriet’s life when she was working as an undercover police officer, Will was back on the scene.

Despite initially trying to make Harriet’s life hell, she and Will got engaged.

Then she had an affair with her ex, DI Malone, who was a baddie and got bumped off by Dawn.

Harriet lost her mind with guilt over covering it up.

She has since got herself back together, but this Christmas decided to leave the church and rejoin the police.

How she can become an officer again after she buried a body, we’re not too sure…

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)

Emmerdale legend Eric Pollard has been on the show for more than 30 years (Credit: ITV)

The longest-serving character currently in the show, Eric Pollard, played by Chris Chittell, has been on our screens for almost 36 years since September 1986.

Known for being villainous, he’s toned down in recent years and was really softened by his marriage to the late Val Lambert (Charlie Hardwick). His grief when Val died has stayed with many a viewer since.

Currently in a relationship with Brenda, he’s father to David Metcalfe and step grandad to Jacob Gallagher, as well as being a surrogate dad to Amy Wyatt.

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)

Currently off-screen, Victoria will return in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Another carrying the iconic Sugden name, Victoria, played by Isabel Hodgins is the current longest-serving female character.

The 25-year-old chef has been married once, to Adam Barton, fallen for her transgender brother-in-law Matty Barton and was at the centre of a horrifying rape storyline in 2019.

Her brother Robert Sugden is now in prison for killing her rapist.

She have birth to rapist, Lee Posner’s, baby and started dating his brother, Luke.

Victoria was almost killed by serial killer Meena after she stole David Metcalfe from her.

David and Vic have escaped to Portugal for a break from Meena’s madness, but will return in 2022.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Chas is fighting to save her business (Credit: ITV)

Arriving in Emmerdale in 2002 dressed as a nun for her cousin, Marlon’s stag night, Chas Dingle, played by Lucy Pargeter, has become one of the shows more enduring characters.

She has since taken over the Woolpack. Her most turbulent relationship was with Carl King.

She’s now with Paddy Kirk, with whom she had baby Grace in 2018. Grace had bilateral renal agenesis and died in her mother’s arms moments after being born.

Chas and Paddy now have a second daughter, Eve.

It’s a trying time for Chas right now after her pub, The Woolpack, exploded on Christmas Day.

Evil Al Chapman was behind it, but can Chas rescue her business?

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt)

Fans are kept keen thanks to Paddy’s mix of comedy and drama keeps fans keen (Credit: ITV)

He might be thought of as a comedy character, but boy can Paddy Kirk do drama too.

Played by Dominic Brunt, Paddy’s bumbling ways and bad luck make for amusing storylines, but his relationship with surrogate son Aaron Dingle, and the loss of his child, Gracie, with partner Chas put him right up there with any of the best for the most heartbreaking scenes.

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards)

Paddy’s dad Bear Wolf Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bear, played by Joshua Richards, is Paddy’s biological dad.

He joined the cast of Emmerdale in February 2019.

Bear is a wrestler on the circuit, but it turned out he was totally broke and pitched up in Emmerdale looking to bond with his son – and for a place to stay.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)

Zoe Henry as Rhona in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vet Rhona Goskirk, played by Zoe Henry, became a full-time regular in 2010. She has a son, Leo, with Marlon, was married to Paddy, and has battled a painkiller addiction.

She also married domestic abuser Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), the widower of Tess Harris (Nicola Stephenson) who had an affair with Rhona’s husband Paddy. Pierce raped her and Rhona reported him to the police, ending their marriage.

Rhona began a relationship with Pete Barton in 2018, but things ended after she was forced to undergo a hysterectomy and entered an early menopause.

She is currently loved up with ex Marlon Dingle.

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden)

He’s currently not in the village, but David will be back (Credit: ITV)

Dim David Metcalfe‘s had something of a personality transplant since he arrived in 2006.

The illegitimate son of Eric Pollard, played by Matthew Wolfenden, he first turned up to con his father out of everything and was a ruthless, mean businessman.

But he’s since softened and become hapless, naive and not-very-with-it, although he successfully highlighted the issue of testicular cancer in 2016.

He’s been in relationships with most of the women in the village (Nicola, Leyla, Priya, Tracy to name a few), and it was thought his relationship with Maya was his most disastrous when it was revealed she had been grooming and sleeping with his stepson, Jacob.

However, he’s gone one better: shacking up with a serial killer. Ex-girlfriend Meena murdered Leanna Cavanagh,l Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, and tried to kill David’s new love Victoria.

They escaped, non-the-wiser, but who knows what’s in store for them when they return to Emmerdale in 2022.

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)

Emmerdale’s Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle (Credit: ITV)

With all that she’s been through in her 23 years in the Dales, it’s little wonder Belle, played by Eden Taylor-Draper, battles mental health demons.

She accidentally killed her best mate Gemma Andrews (Tendai Rinomhota) and ended up being sectioned.

After an ill-fated affair with local, much older, doctor Jermaine Bailey, Belle was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She recovered in hospital and once released, she embarked on a relationship with Lachlan White – which ended in horror when she discovered he was a serial killer.

She’s since had an affair with married Jamie Tate, and been involved with Ellis Chapman.

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson)

Emmerdale’s Jai has had some troubles (Credit: ITV)

Reformed character Jai, played by Chris Bisson, has worked hard to turn his life around from abusive addict to kindhearted businessman.

He was horrible to all the women in his life, cheating on wife Charity and Rachel Breckle, then making Rachel’s life hell, before cheating on new wife Megan with Leyla.

After a cocaine addiction saw him lose everything, he started a relationship with fellow addict Holly, and was devastated when she died from an overdose.

He is in a relationship with Laurel Thomas and the pair faced heartbreak when they decided to abort their baby last year after discovering it had Down Syndrome.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy)

Thoughtful and caring Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Known for being thoughtful and caring since her arrival in 2002, Laurel, played by Charlotte Bellamy, has been challenged by various storylines, including her alcohol addiction.

She was married to Ashley Thomas, who sadly passed away after a diagnosis of early onset dementia. They had two children together, Arthur and Dotty.

Laurel tried to move on with Bob Hope, Ashley’s best mate, but it wasn’t true love and she kicked him out.

She then moved on with Jai, but was heartbroken when she decided to abort their baby. However, they seem to have come through it and remain together.

Archie Sharma (Kai Assi)

Kai Assi as Archie Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Young Archie, played by Kai Assi returned to Emmerdale in September 2019.

He had been living with his mother Rachel until she unexpectedly died from an undisclosed cardiac issue.

The little boy was then sent to live with his father Jai but the pair struggled to bond having not seen each other for several years.

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

After a year away, Kerry Wyatt has returned to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Absent mother to Amy, Kerry, played by Laura Norton, arrived in 2012 to build bridges with her daughter.

An often comedy character, she has dated her fair share of guys in the Dales, including Andy Sugden and Dan Spencer.

She and Dan really made a go of things – even when it was revealed she was already married on their wedding day. However, it sadly fizzled out anyway, with Kerry leaving Dan and his daughter Amelia heartbroken.

Kerry has been away from the village for the last year as actress Laura Norton took maternity leave. She gave birth to her first son, Jesse, in January.

She is now back on screens as Kerry has returned to the village.

She’s caring for Chloe, the daughter of her former employer, and flirting with village bad boy Al Chapman.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

Emmerdale’s Marlon is an unlikely ladies’ man (Credit: ITV)

Four-times married Marlon, played by Mark Charnock, is not who you’d expect to be a hit with the ladies, but he certainly is.

From real love of his life Tricia Fisher (Sheree Murphy) to Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) Laurel Thomas, and most recently Jessie Grant, as well as fathering a child with Rhona Goskirk and almost marrying Carly Hope, Marlon’s quite the ladies’ man.

Dad to Leo and April, Marlon tries to put family first and is probably one of the more moral Dingles.

He filed for divorce from wife Jessie after she cheated with her ex-husband Al Chapman – but then found love again with ex Rhona.

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade)

Priya is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Sharma sister Priya Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, was a fun-loving party girl when she first pitched up in 2009, but she’s since matured into businesswoman, mother and perhaps the most sensible of the Sharma clan.

She’s mum to daughter Amba after a relationship with David.

She’s battled anorexia, a failed marriage to deranged Rakesh Kotecha, and had an affair with her best friend Leyla’s fiancé, Pete.

After a relationship with Al Chapman, who cheated on her with Debbie Dingle, Priya has grown closer to Al’s son, Ellis.

They cemented their relationship during the survival week challenge, but things are now rocky between them after Priya got burned in the maize maze fire.

As Priya battles an eating disorder alongside her burns recovery things are pretty tough for her right now.

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh)

Emmerdale’s Tracy hasn’t had the best luck (Credit: ITV)

Tracy, played by Amy Walsh, arrived in the Dales in 2014 trying to con Sam Dingle, but she soon found her place when Val and Eric took her under their wing.

She married David, but things fell apart when he discovered she used to work as a prostitute and then he had a one-night stand with Leyla.

Tracy fell pregnant with his child, but had an abortion when she discovered he’d moved on with Maya.

She’s now a struggling new mum after getting together with Nate Dingle and having his baby.

Actress Amy Walsh has just given birth in real life, so Tracy will be heading off our screens for a while in 2022.

Frankie Robinson

Baby Frankie Robinson is the daughter of Tracy Metcalfe and Nate Robinson.

She was born on February 25, 2021.

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele)

In prison, will Liv get out this year? (Credit: ITV)

Liv, played by Isobel Steele, half-sister of Aaron Dingle, was introduced in 2016 as part of Aaron’s sex abuse storyline.

Aaron soon became her legal guardian.

Troubled Liv is trying to come to terms with her asexuality.

She was happy when ex-boyfriend Jacob seemed to accept it, but less so when she discovered that was because he was using her to cover up for his relationship with Maya.

She was in a relationship with Vinny Dingle, but that ended.

Having battled an alcohol addiction, Liv is currently behind bars after being accused of murdering Ben Tucker.

The evidence is stacked against her and a video emerged of her fighting with him just before he died. However, viewers know she didn’t do it – and Vinny is determined to prove that too.

His investigation is set to lead him into the real killer – Meena Jultla’s lair. But will he survive long enough to prove Liv’s innocence?

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)

Emmerdale’s Jacob Gallagher was groomed by Maya (Credit: ITV)

Schoolboy Jacob Gallagher, played by Joe-Warren Plant, has grown up in the Dales with his mum Alicia Metcalfe (Natalie Anderson), biological mum, Leyla, and stepmum Tracy, he’s got plenty of family around him.

But that didn’t stop him falling for teacher Maya’s charms, who groomed him into believing they’re in a relationship.

Devoted Jacob was prepared to go to any lengths for his illicit lover – even staging a fake relationship with Liv and stealing from his own family to pay her off when she found out and blackmailed him.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson)

Emmerdale fans weren’t pleased to see Wendy Posner in town (Credit: ITV)

The mother of Victoria’s rapist Lee arrived in the village in 2019.

At first, Wendy, played by Susan Cookson, was in denial and fiercely defended her son.

However, after Robert Sugden killed Lee, she eventually came to terms with what her son did.

She remained in the village, desperate to build some kind of relationship with her grandson, Harry.

She is currently loved up with Bob!

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)

Vanessa is back in the village (Credit: ITV)

Vet Vanessa, played by Michelle Hardwick, an old friend of Rhona’s, landed in Emmerdale in 2012.

If you discount the time she took advantage of Rhona’s painkiller addiction to seduce her, Vanessa is the best friend you could have.

She supported Rhona tirelessly through her ordeal with Pierce, even when Rhona turned her back on her friend. And she has stood by Charity’s side through her sex abuse trial.

At the start of 2020, she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Following a course of chemotherapy, she took some time out at her mother’s house. However, she did appear on a video call to Charity, wearing the same mask that she wore when they first kissed.

Sadly the couple split after Charity snogged Moira’s brother Mack.

Vanessa has recently returned to the Dales – just as Charity admitted she loves Mack.

The comeback also caused a stir between Vanessa’s sister Tracy and boyfriend Nate when it was revealed Vanessa’s new girlfriend Fiona is the mystery woman Nate slept with last year.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)

Will Vanessa’s return split Charity and Mack up? (Credit: ITV)

A part of Emmerdale since March 2000, Charity Dingle, played by Emma Atkins, has been central to the drama ever since.

She was married to Chris Tate (Peter Amory), a union which produced a son, Noah, had an affair with Chris’s sister Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell), a relationship with cousin Cain Dingle, another with ageing Tom King, a marriage to Jai Sharma, and another to Declan Macey.

Her coming-of-age though has been embarking on a relationship with Vanessa Woodfield, arguably her soulmate, and revealing she was sexually abused by a police officer when she was just 14.

Charity got justice in court and was reunited with her long-lost son, Ryan, bringing out a more maternal side to the hard character.

Currently apart from Vanessa, she’s off the rails and has recently confirmed her relationship with Mackenzie Boyd.

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)

Tony Audenshaw as Bob Hope (Credit: ITV)

Happy-go-lucky Bob Hope, played by Tony Audenshaw, hasn’t always had it quite so plain sailing.

The dad-of-seven’s not been the best husband or father – and actually holds the title of Emmerdale’s most married character, having been wed seven times to five women.

After cheating on latest wife Brenda with Laurel, Bob moved in with his lover, only for her to realise they weren’t meant to be and kick him out.

Bob ended up homeless, but is slowly getting back on his feet now.

He is loved up with Wendy Posner.

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)

Always determined is our Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Nicola, played by Nicola Wheeler, has always been a bit of a social climber, and is very used to getting what she wants – although it doesn’t always work out that way.

She was married to a rich old man, Donald De Souza, who she planned to kill off for his money. But her scheme didn’t work and she ended up penniless and alone.

Nicola is married to Jimmy King and after losing her job at Home Farm when she tried to con Graham out of money, she’s now part owner of the cafe and is on the local council.

She and Jimmy repaired their marriage after his dalliance with Mandy Dingle and Nicola has recently been hailed the unlikely saviour of the Woolpack after taking on Al Chapman.

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson)

Natalie Ann Jamieson as Amy Wyatt (Credit: ITV)

Returned to Emmerdale with a new face, Amy, now played by Natalie Ann Jamieson, was a rebellious teen taken in by foster parents Val and Eric Pollard.

She had a child, Kyle, with Cain Dingle, but gave him up for adoption. However when she regretted her decision and tried to snatch the boy back, she was forced to flee the country.

She returned in 2019 to fight for her son, Kyle, after discovering he was now living with Cain.

Amy is loved up with Matty Barton.

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)

Liam is having a hard time right now (Credit: ITV)

Dr Cavanagh, played by Jonny McPherson, has been in the show since 2014 when he looked after pregnant Priya.

But only in 2018 did he become a regular cast member.

He was married to Maya, then engaged to Bernice, but she fled on their wedding eve to care for her ex-husband in Australia.

Liam moved on with Leyla Harding and they married – despite Bernice returning to try and ruin their big day.

Their marriage has been rocked by the death of Liam’s daughter Leanna and Leyla suffering a miscarriage. But as his grief threatens to overwhelm him, can Leyla help him through?

Leyla Harding (Roxi Shahidi)

Leyla has settled with Liam – but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Known as a bit of a homewrecker, Leyla, played by Roxy Shahidi, jilted David during her first stint in the Dales in 2011.

She returned full-time at the end of 2013 and set up a wedding planning business with Megan.

Things fell apart when Leyla had an affair with Megan’s husband, Jai. She also slept with ex, David, behind his wife Tracy’s back, and had an affair with married con artist, Clive (Tom Chambers).

Mother to Jacob, she went all maternal after finding out the truth about her son and his teacher, Maya.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles)

Nick Miles as Jimmy King (Credit: ITV)

The eldest King brother played by Nick Miles, is the only remaining original family member in the Dales, hapless Jimmy rarely gets it right.

Father-of-three Jimmy is married to Nicola and their fiery relationship is often off more times than it is on.

Sam Dingle (James Hooton)

James Hooten as Sam Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Good-hearted Sam Dingle, played by James Hooton often finds himself caught up in a scheme or two without even realising it.

He’s dad to Samson after his marriage to Alice Wilson, who tragically died of cancer when Samson was just a baby.

Sam’s currently settled with Lydia Hart and would do anything for anyone.

Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower)

Patrick Mower as Rodney Blackstock in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Rich, suave and charming Rodney, played by Patrick Mower, has never had much trouble with the ladies – even with that ponytail.

He’s not so rich now, nor is he all that successful.

His recent relationship, with much younger free-spirit Misty, ended when daughters Nicola and Bernice started to meddle.

And despite rekindling things with Diane Sugden before her departure, she decided she didn’t want to be with him and left him – and the village – behind.

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)

Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Ashley Thomas and Bernice Blackstock, Gabby’s probably closer to stepmum Laurel than she is her own mother.

She maturely handled the death of her father, Ashley Thomas (John Middleton) after his dementia battle, but has become a bit of a rebellious teen, whose friendship with Liv Flaherty often results in a lot of trouble.

Gabby, played by Rosie Bentham, has recently given birth to Jamie Tate’s baby. She has called him Thomas and has moved in to Home Farm with Kim and mum, Bernice, to raise him with his grandmothers.

Thomas Tate

Thomas Tate is the latest addition to the cast of Emmerdale 2021. He was born on Thursday, October 28 to mum Gabby.

Pearl Ladderbanks (Meg Johnson)

Meg Johnson as Pearl in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Pearl, played by Meg Johnson, doesn’t appear as regularly on screen any more since her debut in 2003.

But the vets’ receptionist has been central to storylines over the years, including a gambling addiction, faking Alzheimer’s disease and committing embezzlement.

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

Jack Downham as Noah Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Noah, played by Jack Downham, is the son of Charity and Chris Tate.

He was born while Charity was inside for Chris’s murder, even though Chris had actually committed suicide.

Passed around from pillar to post, it was little wonder Noah found comfort with his new-found half-brother, Joe Tate, when he arrived on the scene.

Noah took his disappearance perhaps the hardest after finally believing he’d found a stable family unit.

He has since become infatuated with Chloe Harris, but fans are worried he’s become possessive.

Samson Dingle (Sall Hall)

Emmerdale’s Sam Hall as Samson Dingle (Credit: ITV)

The son of Sam and Alice Dingle, Samson, played by Sam Hall, was born in January 2006.

Alice was very poorly with cancer, but had delayed treatment to save her son.

She died in July 2006, leaving him in the care of his father.

Samson is about to find himself the next target for serial killer Meena after he is given Leanna’s ring by Noah.

Meena eyes Samson with a screwdriver, determined to retrieve her trophy. Is Samson’s life in danger?

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill)

Katie Hill as Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Debbie and Andy Sugden, Sarah, played by Katie Hill, was born in 2005.

She’s fought many health battles in her short life, including Fanconi anemia, which developed into leukaemia and required a bone marrow transplant.

The lass was then diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, for which she had more life-saving treatment, but the effects of the chemo on her caused heart failure and she underwent a successful heart transplant in 2018.

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)

Who is mysterious Chloe? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe is the sister of Gemma, a girl who died in a car accident and donated her heart to Sarah Sugden.

Sarah made contact with Chloe and has formed a friendship with her. Noah Dingle also has a crush on Chloe.

But we know Chloe has a dangerous father – who is he? And are the Dingles in danger?

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke)

Emmerdale’s Alfie Clarke as Arthur Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Young Arthur, played by Alfie Clarke, is the son of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, but a baby swap at birth meant he was given to the wrong parents.

When the son Ashley and Laurel took home died of cot death, a DNA test proved he wasn’t theirs and Arthur was returned to his parents.

He came into his own during the aftermath of Ashley’s death when Arthur found a video of Emma Barton tormenting his father, who had Alzheimer’s.

Emma then harrassed Arthur and he was terrified, but eventually she was caught out and he was able to move on.

Arthur since became a bully himself, making new stepbrother, Archie’s, life a misery when Laurel got together with Jai Sharma.

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling)

Gabrielle Dowling as Cathy Hope (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Bob and Viv Hope, Cathy, played by Gabrielle Dowling, is the twin sister of Heath.

She was born in 2007.

She was recently revealed as the bully of April Windsor.

Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling)

Sebastian Dowling as Heath Hope in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Twin brother of Cathy and son of Bob and Viv Hope, Heath is played by Sebastian Dowling.

Heath was born in 2007 and once won a ‘cute kids’ contest

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)

Lesley Dunlop as Brenda in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Brenda, played by Lesley Dunlop, arrived in 2008 as the adoptive mother of Gennie Walker.

She embarked on a relationship with Bob, before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013.

Despite her survival after having it removed, she was told the cancer could reoccur.

Brenda was devastated when Gennie was killed by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power), and just as upset when she discovered Bob had been cheating with Laurel.

She is now in a relationship with Eric Pollard.

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)

Ash Palmisciano as Matty Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Matty, played by Ash Palmisciano, is the son of Moira and John and was previously known as Hannah before he made the decision to transition.

He arrived in 2018 and revealed to Moira who he was.

Moira wasn’t accepting of the news at first, but she has come round and supported Matty through his most recent operation.

After hints of romance with his brother’s ex-wife Victoria Sugden, Matty has finally started his first proper relationship with Amy Wyatt.

Angelica King (Rebecca Brakes)

Young Angelica King Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The daughter of Jimmy and Nicola King, Angelica, played by Rebecca Brakes, was born in 2009 and was taken to the special care baby unit because of breathing difficulties.

She was kidnapped days later, by Lexi King, but returned to safety after they were discovered on the hospital roof.

Elliot Windsor (Luca Hoyle)

Luca Hoyle as Elliot Windsor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Elliot, played by Luca Hoyle, arrived in the Dales in 2011 when Kelly Windsor moved back to the village claiming he was her son with Jimmy.

When Kelly decided to go to America with her new boyfriend, Elliot came back to live with Jimmy and Nicola in 2012, before Kelly came back for him.

Though in 2016, he was once again left with his father and stepmother.

Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson)

Emmerdale fans love Leo Goskirk (Credit: ITV)

Rhona gave birth to Leo, played by Harvey Rogerson, in 2011. Leo’s dad is Marlon, despite he and Rhona having ended their relationship.

A scan revealed Leo had Down syndrome.

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)

Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Young Amelia, played by Daisy Campbell, made her first on-screen appearance in July 2011.

She arrived with her aunt Rachel Breckle (Gemma Oaten) and her mum and stepmum Ali Spencer and Ruby Haswell (Kellie Hollis and Alicya Eyo) soon followed.

Amelia currently lives with her dad, Dan and until recently, his partner Kerry.

But she had a huge storyline when she discovered Dan wasn’t her dad and it was in fact her uncle, Daz Spencer (Mark Jordon).

Rishi Sharma (Bhaskar Patel)

Bhasker Patel as Rishi Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Patriarch of the Sharma family, Rishi, played by Bhasker Patel, doesn’t really act like the big businessman he’s supposed to be.

He’s often ashamed of his son’s actions – especially Jai whose treatment of women and cocaine addiction brought shame on the family.

The village favourite married Manpreet – much to the horror of his children – who thought she was just after his money.

Although it looked like they were about to prove everyone wrong, Manpreet realised she didn’t love Rishi after all when her former flame Charles arrived in the village.

She dumped a heartbroken Rishi on the same day he got a tattoo symbolising how much he loved her.

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox)

Liam Fox as Dan Spencer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dan, played by Liam Fox, arrived in 2011 to see his kids, Amelia and Sean, after his wife, Ali left him for a woman.

He was briefly married to Chas, but his longest lasting relationship has been with Kerry.

They nearly married before he discovered she was a bigamist, but made it through and stayed together.

However, some things just aren’t meant to be and a fed up Kerry ended things.

Dan had a tough time after a severe allergic reaction left him in a wheelchair, but his recovery has been good and he’s back on his feet again.

Kyle Wyatt (Huey Quinn)

Huey Quinn as Kyle Wyatt in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Kyle, played by Huey Quinn, is the son of Cain and Amy, who was given up for adoption when he was born.

He came back to the Dales when his adoptive parents died and his adoptive grandmother, Joanie Wright (Denise Black) took him in.

After Joanie died, he went to live with his dad, Cain, but mum Amy has returned and determined to get access to her son.

Amba Metcalfe (Ava Jayasinghe)

Amba is the daughter of Priya and David (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Priya and David, Amba, played by Ava Jayasinghe, was born seven weeks premature.

She was born in May 2014.

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan)

Emmerdale’s April has won hearts (Credit: ITV)

Adorable April, played by Amelia Flanagan, is the daughter of Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) and Marlon.

Marlon didn’t even know he had a child with Donna until she returned in 2014 with April in tow.

It turned out Donna was dying and needed April to settle with her dad before she went.

Carl Holliday (Charlie Munro Joyce)

Baby Carl Holliday in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Another of Jimmy’s children, Carl was born to mum Juliette after she was given Jimmy’s sperm by mistake at a sperm bank.

Carl was born in 2014, but returned to live with Jimmy and Nicola full time in 2016 after Juliette’s husband left her and she admitted she couldn’t cope raising Carl.

Juliette returned last year attempting to regain custody.

Moses Dingle (Arthur Cockroft)

Baby Moses Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Moses Dingle is the son of Charity Dingle and Ross Barton.

Charity was revealed to be pregnant in prison, but the reveal of Ross as the father was a shock as it was believed Cain was the dad.

Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter)

Jurrell Carter as Nate Robinson in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He was first seen in the Big Night Out episodes, chatting to Rhona, but then became a permanent fixture in Emmerdale.

After arriving in the village, Moira Dingle appeared to catch his eye and the two soon had a fling – all hell broke loose when Cain found out.

Nate was revealed as Cain’s secret son from years ago. Cain had no idea he even existed.

Nate settled with Tracy Metcalfe and the pair share baby Frankie. Nate struck by Tracy throughout her battle with post-natal depression, but then he strayed and Tracy has kicked him out.

Who else is in the cast of Emmerdale 2021?

Johnny Woodfield (Luca Hepworth)

Little Johnny Woodfield Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Born in 2015, Johnny is the son of Kirin Kotecha (Adam Fielding) and Vanessa Woodfield.

It was first thought Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) was the dad after Kirin’s father, Rakesh, switched the DNA results, but the truth was soon revealed.

Dotty Thomas (Tilly-Rue Foster and Ellerie Carroll)

Baby Dotty in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The daughter of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, Dotty was born when Ashley was in the midst of his dementia diagnosis in 2016.

Sadly, there were heartbreaking scenes when Ashley didn’t remember she was his daughter at her christening.

Lydia Hart (Karen Blick)

Karen Blick as Lydia Hart in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Lydia arrived in 2016 a bit of a strange one.

She went on a date with Paddy, and then Rishi, but has finally settled down with Sam.

Isaac Dingle (Bobby Dunsmuir and Elias Walker)

Baby Isaac Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Isaac is the son of Moira and Cain Dingle, born when Moira didn’t even know she was pregnant.

At first, her nephew Pete Barton was thought to be the dad.

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)

Olivia Bromley as Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Wayward Dawn is a reformed drug addict who, it turns out, has a past connection to Harriet.

Dawn had regained custody of her young son to turn her life around.

But she was involved in a murder when she killed DI Malone.

Putting all that behind her, Dawn has recently become engaged to Billy Fletcher.

Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker)

Emmerdale’s Rebecca Starker as Manpreet Jutla (Credit: ITV)

Rishi’s wife, GP Manpreet was exposed by Jai as a spending addict.

She stole £1000 from the factory to fund her shopping habit, but Rishi stood by her and paid off her debts when he found out.

Manpreet recently left Rishi after revealing she didn’t love him any more. She realised her true feelings after ex-flame Charles moved to the area.

After realising her sister, Meena, is a murderer, Manpreet has found herself being held captive.

Meena is planning to kill her sister very soon. Will Manpreet be the first casualty of 2022?

Meena Jutla

Meena has a murderous streak (Credit: ITV)

She might look like a nice nurse, but Meena Jutla, Played by Paige Sandhu, is anything but friendly.

In fact, her bedside manner is decidedly murderous.

She killed Leanna Cavanagh and Andrea Tate, and then Ben Tucker.

She now has sister Manpreet held captive and is plotting to do away with both Samson Dingle and Vinny Dingle.

When will her murderous reign come to an end?

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin)

Vicar Charles has lost his partner Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Local vicar Charles, played by Kevin Mathurin, arrived in the village to preside over the wedding of Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk when Harriet pulled out at the last minute.

He has a son, Ethan, and has recently found out he also has a daughter called Naomi.

Charles was in a relationship with the late Andrea Tate when she died, but has history with Manpreet, whose feelings for him have been rekindled. Will they get back together?

Ethan Anderson (Emile John)

Lawyer Ethan is Charles’s son (Credit: ITV)

Ethan, played by Emile John, is the lawyer son of Charles and Esme. Ethan was close to Manpreet before she jilted his father on their wedding day.

He has been searching for his mother, who left when he was young, but Meena posed as Esme so when Ethan thought he was texted his mum, he was actually messaging Meena.

Esme recently got in touch for real and the pair met, but will they find a way forward?

Esme (played by Eva Fontaine)

Played by Eva Fontaine, Esme, is Charles’s ex-wife and Ethan’s mother.

She left Charles when pregnant with her second baby and in the throes of post-natal depression. She gave Naomi up for adoption, but they reconnected in 2020 and now Esme wants to be a part of her son’s life again.

Ryan Stocks (James Moore)

Charity’s long-lost son Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Ryan is the son of Charity, the result of her rape by DI Bails who Charity thought had died at birth.

She discovered Ryan had lived and they were reunited in 2018. Ryan is witty, quick and gives as good as he gets. He’s also keen on Dawn.

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Jay Kontzle as Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Billy was released from prison and arrived in Emmerdale on Christmas Day 2018.

Jessie’s son, Ellis’s brother, Billy didn’t receive a welcome reception from everyone – Ellis wanted nothing to do with him, and it turned out he was involved in Aaron Dingle’s bullying when he was in prison.

Billy’s spend a lot of time trying to make it straight.

He embarked on a fling with Meena, but his heart lay with Dawn. The pair got engaged on New Year’s Eve, leaving Meena heartbroken and thirsty for blood.

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)

Michael Wildman as Al Chapman Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Jessie Dingle’s ex and the father of Ellis Chapman arrived in the village in 2019.

He wasn’t the most popular guy in town having not spoken to his son for more than a year.

Al didn’t exactly win people over when he seduced his ex-wife Jessie – who at that point was married to Marlon.

The scandal resulted in Marlon and Jessie filing for divorce with Jessie later deciding to leave the country.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Al was secretly dating Priya, but he was two-timing her with Debbie Dingle.

After blackmailing Paddy, he’s recently bought into the Woolpack and wants to turn it into luxury flats.

When it looked like his plan was failing, he blew the pub up on Christmas Day.

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)

Dean Andrew as Will Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Will is Dawn’s father and the former partner of Harriet.

Harriet was undercover when they were married and was pivotal in Will being arrested.

The couple tried again when he came to Emmerdale, but her affair with DI Malone ended things for good. Although Will helped her and Dawn cover up dodgy Malone’s murder, he’s moved on with Kim Tate.

Mackenzie Barton (Lawrence Robb)

Mackenzie Barton played by Lawrence Robb (Credit: ITV)

Newcomer Mackenzie shook up the Dales when he arrived searching for his long-lost sister, Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb).

He hooked up with Charity, breaking her up from Vanessa, and the pair have continued their fling in secret.

However, they were outed during survival week and are trying to make a go of things in public.

But will the return of Vanessa throw a spanner in the works?

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Charley Webb as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Debbie is off-screen this year due to the actor’s real-life maternity leave. Her character was running a garage in Scotland.

She returned to the village when it was revealed she was having an affair with Al Chapman, but has since left and there are no plans for her return.

Gavin (Ben Richards)

Ben Richards, who made his name in Footballers’ Wives and went on to star in The Bill and Hollyoaks, joined the Yorkshire soap late last year.

He plays Gavin, a dangerous associate of Al’s who is behind the Woolpack development plot.

Gavin made sure Al knew he meant business by giving him a beating pre-Christmas, but will he return and do worse this year?

** This article was updated in January 2022 to reflect character and cast changes.