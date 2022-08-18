Emmerdale spoilers: Belle makes an awful discovery

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Belle makes an awful discovery this week.

Al Chapman and Chas Dingle have been reveling in their affair for some time now, sneaking away for a steamy liaison whenever they get the chance.

Most recently, they snuck away from Rhona and Marlon’s wedding to hook up. Their affair shows no sign of slowing down.

However, this week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that they will finally be caught in the act, as Belle Dingle uncovers their affair.

But will Belle tell all?

Caught in the act

Belle’s discovery comes as Chas and Al enjoy some time together at a local hotel.

As they share a tender moment, post-coitus, it is clear that their affair has become emotional as well as physical.

However, they are unaware that Belle is standing nearby as they leave the hotel.

Belle looks on as the two embrace before going their separate ways.

She is horrified to see Chas and Al passionately kiss.

Belle confronts Chas

The next day, Chas and Al are mortified when Belle reveals that she spotted them both in the act.

Chas is horrified as Belle tells her that she saw everything.

Can she convince Belle not to tell Paddy?

Is the whole village about to learn of Al and Chas’s affair?

Many fans will hope so, having grown tired of the increasingly ‘stupid’ storyline.

It seems as though time is finally up for Chas and Al.

Or can they convince Belle to keep quiet?

