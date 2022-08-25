Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The Dingles receive devastating news about Faith after she collapses

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, August 25 2022) reveal Chas and Paddy get devastating news about Faith after she collapses at her party.

Meanwhile Amelia‘s pregnancy is revealed to the village.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Faith collapses (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles receive devastating news about Faith

Cain is reluctant to attend Faith’s last party fearing he will find it upsetting.

He feels awkward about how to behave. However this soon turns to guilt when Moira confirms he will be attending.

At the Woolpack, people arrive for Faith’s party.

It’s awkward as Faith begins to give her speech, but everyone soon relaxes as she begins to belt out a tune on the karaoke.

The party is in full swing but soon Faith takes a turn for the worse.

Faith collapses at the bar sending everyone into a panic. She’s soon taken to hospital.

Later at the hospital Paddy and Chas wait for news on Faith.

Chas is upset and takes her frustration out on Paddy, leaving him a a loss.

They’re worried when a nurse arrives and takes them to see Faith.

Faith claims she can’t see properly leaving Chas and Paddy distressed.

Will she be okay?

Dan learns about Amelia’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Baby bombshell is dropped

Amelia receives disappointing exam results and Dan and Harriet try their best to cheer her up.

Alone, Harriet tells Dan that she saw Amelia and Noah kissing leaving him shocked.

Over at the graveyard, Sam is placing flowers on Alice’s grave as Lydia watches respectfully.

But they’re both left curious as they hear shouting in the distance.

They go to see what’s going on in the village.

Dan, Amelia and Harriet are there. As tensions begin to rise, more people gather around.

However everyone gets a shock when they find out that Amelia is pregnant.

Dan lashes out and Bob steps in to stop his attacking Noah.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

