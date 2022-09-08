Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Eve Dingle reappears

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, September 7, 2022) Eve Dingle made a reappearance after not being on screen for ages.

Fans were shocked to see the character on screen, noticing that her appearance had changed since the last time they saw her.

Viewers can’t get over how different she looks.

Eve was tiny the last time we saw her (Credit: ITV)

Eve’s reappearance

Last night, Eve Dingle could be seen in The Hide with Chas, drawing in her colouring book.

Before viewers had only seen her on screen on rare occasions.

The last time viewers saw her she was tiny but now, she’s all grown up.

The toddler was enjoying time with her mum before being left to her own devices as Chas went to have a conversation with Al.

She was wearing a pink top with a leopard print overall, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

She looked so different!

Eve’s now a toddler (Credit: ITV)

Fans were shocked at Eve’s appearance

Emmerdale fans have taken to Twitter to share their shock at Eve’s grown-up appearance.

One fan commented: “Wow! Is that Eve? Can’t believe she’s grown up that fast! Last time I saw her she was in the back of a car that was nearly run off the road by Jamie.”

Another joked: “They’ve let Eve out of the prop cupboard!”

Wow!! Is that Eve? Can’t believe she’s grown up that fast! Last I saw her she was in the back of a car that was nearly run off the road by Jamie. #Emmerdale — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) September 7, 2022

They've let Eve out of the prop cupboard! #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) September 7, 2022

A third fan exclaimed: “What! They actually showed Eve.”

Another viewer commented: “Eve was only 6 months old 20 minutes ago!”

A final fan tweeted: “Wow I spot an Eve! Forgot she existed to be honest”

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes!

Eve was born in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

How old is Eve?

Eve was born on October 23rd 2019, providing Chas and Paddy with a ray of hope after the death of Grace.

Whilst not being on screen a lot since her birth, Eve is actually almost three years old.

She’ll be celebrating her third birthday next month.

She’s grown up so fast.

Let’s hope we see Eve much more on screen from now on.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

