It’s a big week in Emmerdale as Mandy prepares to tie the knot with Paul. But bride Mandy Dingle’s mum hasn’t been in touch ahead of her daughter’s wedding day.

Mandy has a wobble about walking down the aisle without either of her parents there on her big day. Despite being part of the enormous Dingle clan, poor Mandy’s mum and dad aren’t expected to make an appearance.

Mandy's having a wobble about her wedding

So who is Mandy’s mum? And could she have relatives in the village that she doesn’t even know about yet?

Who are Mandy’s family?

Mandy is one of the Dingles thanks to her dad, Caleb. Her grandparents Jedediah and Peg had six sons.

There was Albert – dad to Marlon. Then Shadrach who is Chas’s dad as well as father to poor ill-fated Gennie.

Shadrach Dingle is Chas's dad

Then there is Zak, who we know is Cain and Sam’s dad. Then Ezra, who came to the village once in an ice-cream van, as well as Zebediah – who’s Delilah’s dad – and Caleb. And it’s Caleb who is Mandy’s dad.

Caleb appeared in Emmerdale once back in 2000.

Who’s Mandy Dingle’s mum?

Caleb Dingle was married to a woman called Vera-Lynn, and she is Mandy’s mum. Vera-Lynn’s never been seen on screen and all we know about her is her relationship with Mandy is patchy at best.

Mandy's relationship with her mum isn't great

Mandy also has an un-named stepmum who Caleb married after he split from Vera-Lynn.

Does Mandy have any brothers and sisters?

Mandy grew up as an only child but when Caleb remarried she gained four younger step-brothers.

Caleb went to prison for a while in the late 1990s and Mandy went to help look after her brothers while he was inside.

When Mandy returned to Emmerdale in early 2019, Lisa Riley who plays the bolshy beautician said she thought her alter-ego might have a secret sister living in the village.

“I honestly think Mandy and Chas are sisters,” Lisa said. “It would be wonderful to explore that. They’re so similar and they’ve been through so much turmoil.”

Lisa Riley hopes Chas and Mandy are sisters

It’s not impossible that the two Dingle divas are sisters. Shadrach – who was Chas’s dad – had three daughters with two different women. And we already know that the Dingles aren’t strangers to a bit of partner swapping. In fact, Mandy was once married to Chas’s husband, Paddy.

So could Mandy and Chas be sisters? And could Mandy Dingle’s mum Vera-Lynn ever make an appearance in the village? We reckon the more Dingle women, the better. What do you think?

