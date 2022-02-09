The real-life drama behind Ellis Chapman’s Emmerdale exit

Emmerdale aired Ellis Chapman’s exit from the soap tonight after actor Aaron Anthony reportedly quit over an alleged race row.

Ellis shared an emotional farewell with his brother as well as former lover, Priya Sharma, before departing for Australia.

It’s been a much-talked about exit given the circumstances in which Aaron is going. But will he ever be back?

Ellis left the village tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why is Ellis leaving Emmerdale?

Ellis has had a job offer in Australia.

A mate who owns a resort on the Gold Coast has offered him “the job of a lifetime” running the fitness side of things.

The friends hadn’t been in touch for years, but the mate had seen Ellis on social media, figured he was perfect for the role and offered him the job to start in a week.

Ellis was miraculously able to dash off to Hotten, get his visa sorted in record time, and pack his bags.

It means he is leaving behind Belle Dingle, with whom he has just rekindled his relationship.

He also has to say goodbye to Priya, who he was in love with before he got together with Belle.

Ellis and Priya almost made it (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Ellis and Priya?

Ellis said goodbye to Priya after she caught him just before he left.

She confessed she loved him and he told her he loved her too.

They both agreed that in another time and place they would meet and be together.

“Let’s make it happen,” Ellis tearfully told her.

The couple had just begun to make a go of things back in October when Priya was left with life-changing scars on her back.

As she struggled to come to terms with her burns, she couldn’t face pursuing a relationship.

Despite Ellis telling her he would wait for her, he ended up back together with Belle, leaving Priya heartbroken.

But it seems his heart was always with Priya.

Ellis wanted to be with Belle, but then he didn’t (Credit: ITV)

Why has Aaron Anthony quit Emmerdale?

Reports last year suggested Aaron had quit the role of Ellis following an alleged race row involving other cast members.

Aaron was said to have been annoyed about the reported behaviour of two Emmerdale colleagues – Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins – during filming for Survival Week.

The Sun claims that the verbal altercation was over a comment made. It also alleged there was mimicking of a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

The co-star has not been identified.

The source added: “We have been told that Aaron brought this up with Matthew subsequently and that there was a tense conversation between them. Matthew and Isabel stopped filming afterwards.

“Emotions have been running high on set ever since. But no one knows what to believe.

“The female cast member who was involved is filming as normal. But she wishes that she wasn’t entangled in it.”

According to the newspaper, Matthew, 41, and Isabel, 27, both categorically deny the allegations.

They are said to believe that there has been a misunderstanding.

The pair were written out of the show shortly after the incident. However they returned to screens last month after a long holiday in Portugal.

Victoria and David returned last month (Credit: ITV)

Ellis films his exit scenes for Emmerdale

It was later revealed Aaron had quit the show over what had happened.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation and he has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.”

The insider said Aaron appeared “very vocal” about the allegations.

“He now feels his position on the show is untenable,” the source added.

Emmerdale has since responded to the claims.

A spokesperson for the soap told Entertainment Daily!: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

In addition, an ITV spokesperson added: “We don’t comment on cast contracts.”

