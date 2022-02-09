How old is Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale? Who is her father?

Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale has been on the show for nearly 11 years and boy, has she been through a lot.

She moved to the Dales in 2011 with mum Ali Spencer, older brother Sean and her mum’s partner, Ruby Haswell.

From finding out Dan isn’t her real dad, to discovering God, Amelia’s had some huge plots.

Here’s all we know about her.

Amelia has a heart of gold (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale for 2022? Meet them all here!

How old is Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale?

Amelia was born on August 31 2006, which makes her 15 years old. She will turn 16 this year.

She goes to school with Samson Dingle and the pair have a good friendship.

Samson even helps her fix a makeover given to her by Mandy for the school prom this week.

He makes her look fab, but can we smell romance between this pair in the future?

Who plays Amelia in Emmerdale?

Actress Daisy Campbell plays Amelia in Emmerdale.

Daisy was born on July 28 2003 making her three years older than her alter ego. She is 18 years old.

To celebrate her big birthday last year, Daisy posted some very glam snaps on Instagram.

She looked flawless sitting on a suspended chair in a baby pink sequin embellished mini-dress matched with a pair of pink Gucci platform heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Arwen Campbell (@daisycampbellofficial)

And her social media followers were keen to heap praise on her sexy look.

One follower wrote: “You look amazing.”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning.”

A third posted: “Absolutely gorgeous, so grown up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Arwen Campbell (@daisycampbellofficial)

Leeds-born Daisy in fact spent a whole week celebrating in style, sharing all the shenanigans with her 31.3k Insta followers.

The teen star was treated to a delicious meal and glass of bubbly at The Biltmore Bar and Grill in York.

She enjoyed a family outing to Whitby Bay and the picturesque view of Robin Hood’s Bay on the North Yorkshire coast.

And she was finally able to enjoy her first legal night out drinking. She partied with pals at Revolution Electric Press and Club Nocturno in Wakefield.

Dan has brought Amelia up as his own, though his brother is her biological father (Credit: ITV)

Who is Amelia’s dad?

Amelia grew up believing her dad was Dan Spencer.

However, it was later revealed his brother, Daz, could also have been her father.

A DNA test proved Daz was in fact her biological dad.

Amelia was horribly upset by the revelation and went missing.

Daz was suspected of having something to do with her disappearance, but it turned out she had been manipulated by a woman called Beth.

Beth was holding Amelia hostage after Daz accidentally killed her dad when he was in the army.

Amelia eventually returned home.

However when Daz departed Emmerdale she decided to stay with Dan and Kerry.

She still views Dan as her real dad and when he ended up in a wheelchair after suffering an allergic reaction it was Amelia who stepped up and took care of him.

Kerry is a mother figure to Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

What happened to Amelia’s mum in Emmerdale?

Amelia’s mum, Ali, decided to leave Emmerdale after the death of her wife, Ruby in the helicopter crash.

Ali wanted to be closer to Sean, who had left to join the army.

But Amelia decided to stay with Dan and his partner Kerry Wyatt.

Kerry and Amelia grew very close and when Ali died off-screen in 2018, Kerry was there for her.

It has been Kerry who has supported Amelia through many tough times, including helping Amelia come to terms with Dan’s condition.

However since Kerry returned to the village last year following actress Laura Norton’s maternity leave, Kerry and Amelia have barely spoken.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!