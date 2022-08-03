Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell was recently shocked when she was stopped by police on her birthday night out.

The actress, who plays Amelia Spencer in the ITV soap, was out celebrating her 19th birthday when she was pulled over by the coppers.

Daisy was in her hometown of Pontefract when two officers from West Yorkshire police asked to speak to her.

Daisy has played Amelia in Emmerdale for eleven years (Credit: ITV)

Was Daisy Campbell in trouble with the police?

Don’t worry, Daisy wasn’t in trouble, the officers just wanted a photo with the star.

And they shared the snap on their official Facebook page.

A police spokesperson commented on the pics, saying: “When two of our officers, who just so happen to both be big fans of Emmerdale saw Amelia Spencer from the soap it was only natural for them to become ‘fanboys’ and ask for a photo with her.”

Daisy was seemingly willing to oblige, smiling happily in the snaps with the officers named Morgan and Riley.

The spokesperson added: “Officers Morgan and Riley were out on night time economy patrols of Pontefract town centre on Saturday night when they spoke with the actress named Daisy Campbell, who was out with her friends celebrating her recent 19th birthday.

“After initially appearing shocked that the police wanted to speak with her, she soon relaxed when they told her why.

The officers are big Emmerdale fans

“Daisy has been at the centre of various storylines recently including body image and most recently a shock pregnancy, which she and her co-star Liam Fox, who plays her on screen father Dan Spencer actually pitched the idea to the producers themselves.

“The heart-breaking storyline sees 15-year-old Amelia discover she is pregnant with her facing the difficult decision of whether or not to have an abortion.”

The post ended by wishing Daisy the best of luck for the future.

“We on the Pontefract & Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Team feel that this is a great way of raising awareness on this subject and would like to show our support to the campaign and the extremely talented young actress, who we wish every success to in the future!”

ITV recently teased that Amelia will feature strongly in Emmerdale’s 50th birthday celebrations.

And Daisy herself has spoken out about a shock twist for her character.

She told Metro: “I think the stuff that’s coming up will maybe shock a lot of the audience.

“I can’t give too much away but I think for Amelia this is her time to really grow up in the show.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

