Who is Sean in Emmerdale? What happened to him?

Sean Spencer appeared in Emmerdale from 2011 until 2014.

In tonight’s episode of the soap, Amelia Spencer mentioned her elder brother Sean.

She told Sarah that Sean is no longer in the army but she still speaks to him all the time.

But whatever happened to Sean? And could he come back to the village one day?

Who is Sean in Emmerdale?

Sean is the son of Dan and Ali Spencer.

In 2011, Sean moved to the village with Ali and sister Amelia. Soon Ali’s girlfriend Ruby moved in with them.

Shortly after their arrival, Dan came to the village to visit his family.

One of Sean’s big storylines included a love triangle with Belle Dingle and her best friend Gemma Andrews.

Sean began a relationship with Belle, but had slept with Gemma, resulting in her getting pregnant.

The pregnancy caused a huge fallout with the two girls. They ended getting up into a physical fight at school when Belle told their class about Gemma’s abortion.

The girls eventually reconciled but soon ended up arguing over him again in 2014.

After a party, the two girls got into an argument. Gemma slapped Belle, so she retaliated by pushing her.

However, Gemma fell over and hit her head on a rock.

Belle tried to help her up, but Gemma refused. The head injury led to Gemma’s death.

Why did Sean leave Emmerdale?

Sean decided to join the army in 2014.

He left the village for his fresh start on the day that Ali and Ruby got married.

While he has been mentioned by his family members since his departure, he has never returned.

Who played Sean and what is the actor doing now?

Sean was played by actor Luke Roskell.

I think it might be nice to see Sean come back at some point.

Luke has had a successful acting career since leaving the soap.

In 2015 he played lead role Carl Jackson in the theatre performance of Britannia Waves The Rules.

He also played Dan in the BBC series The A Word.

In 2017, he played Pepper Sharrow in Jamestown.

Currently, he is playing Lee Withers in the series Outlander.

Will Sean ever return to Emmerdale?

While it is unknown if Sean will ever come back to the village, Liam Fox – who plays Dan – has said he would like to see the character return.

Earlier this year, Liam told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I think it might be nice to see Sean come back at some point.

“To be honest, I don’t know if Luke Roskell would come back because he’s doing his other stuff now. But certainly the character of Sean, maybe sometime in the future.”

