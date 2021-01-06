Emmerdale spoilers reveal Zak and Debbie return to the village. But they immediately return to Dingle family drama.

Next week, tensions are running high after Sarah’s disappearance. Debbie arrives back in the village with Zak.

Emmerdale spoilers: Zak and Debbie return to drama

Zak apologises to Belle for not being there for her when she got admitted to hospital. He soon asserts his place as the head of the family.

Meanwhile, Debbie’s furious that Sarah has gone missing.

At a barn, Sarah is cold and hungry but exhilarated. She and Danny begin to bond over their respective family problems.

Debbie is back (Credit: ITV)

Danny offers Sarah drugs and soon she’s waiting for the effects to kick in. Danny and Sarah get closer and soon begin to undress.

However they’re disturbed when suddenly Debbie and Charity burst in and Danny makes a run for it.

Debbie wants answers from her daughter but notices her behaviour and demands to know what she’s taken.

But soon Debbie is hit with guilt when Sarah opens up about how lonely she has been.

Sarah admits she put the drugs in Ethan’s jacket (Credit: ITV)

Sarah soon comes clean and admits she put the drugs in Ethan’s jacket. Will Sarah soon find herself in trouble with the police?

Ethan is suspended from his job

Meanwhile a frustrated Ethan tells Charles he has been suspended from his law firm over his recent drug arrest and worries how this will effect his reputation.

Debbie also ends up crossing paths with Charles. He implores her to encourage Sarah to come clean in order to clear Ethan’s name. But Debbie tells him to back off, leaving Charles shocked.

Charles implores Debbie to encourage Sarah to come clean in order to clear Ethan’s name (Credit: ITV)

Later, Ethan asks to see the Woolpack’s CCTV footage of the night he was arrested. But Chas tells him there aren’t any cameras in that area.

Ethan turns on Sarah, certain that she’s responsible. However Nate tells him to back off.

