How old is Gabby in Emmerdale? Who plays her?

Gabby has been a part of Emmerdale since 2001. But who plays her?

The character is the daughter of Bernice Blackstock and Ashley Thomas.

Over the years Gabby has been involved in many different storylines. However it looks like the character’s life will change in a big way this year when she falls pregnant with her first child.

But what do we know about Gabby? And who is the actress who plays her?

How old is Gabby in Emmerdale?

Gabby was born on Christmas Day 2001, which means she just turned 19 years old.

Who are Gabby’s family?

Gabby is the daughter of Bernice and Ashley. However she raised a majority of her childhood by her stepmother, Ashley’s second wife Laurel.

Ashley sadly died in 2017. He had vascular dementia, but became ill with pneumonia.

Gabby has a half-sister Dee Dee, who lives in Australia with her dad Charlie and mum Bernice.

She also has a half-brother and half-sister on her dad’s side. Arthur was born in 2007 and Dotty was born in 2016.

Who plays Gabby?

Gabby is currently played by 19-year-old actress Rosie Bentham.

Rosie took on the role of Gabby in 2016.

Originally Gabby was played by Jemma Giles and Annelise Manojlovic.

Jemma and Annelise played Gabby from 2001. Jemma left the role in 2001, however Annelise continued to played Gabby until 2015.

When Gabby returned to the village in 2016, Rosie had taken on the role.

Gabby’s new storyline

This year will be a big year for Gabby when she finds out she’s pregnant with Jamie Tate’s baby.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper revealed: “The pitter patter of tiny feet won’t just be knocking on Tracy and Nate’s door.

“We’ve got another new arrival that is set to send shockwaves through the village as Jamie learns he is going to be a father for a second time, after a night with… Gabby.

“Gabby is no stranger to life at the big house but as Kim discovers there is going to be a new heir to the Tate throne, a fight for power up at Home Farm will very quickly ensue.

“But as Gabby finds herself at the centre of a family at war, will she succumb to the manipulations at Home Farm? Or will she end up being the one that pulls the strings?

“So we’ve got big drama up at Home Farm to keep us busy in 2021.”

