Noah Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale viewers all saying the same thing as Noah is sentenced to 3 months in prison

Noah was caught stalking Chloe

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers are all saying the same thing as Noah Dingle was sentenced to three months in prison for stalking and harassing Chloe Harris.

Noah was in court in last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 7) and was horrified when he was given a prison sentence for his crimes.

However fans have all been saying the same thing.

Things turn scary in Emmerdale when Noah tries to trap frightened Chloe in the house
Noah tried to trap Chloe when she found out he had been stalking her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Noah Dingle in Emmerdale? Who plays him and how old is actor Jack Downham?

Emmerdale: Noah and Chloe

Noah began stalking Chloe earlier this year. He began tracking her phone and taking photos of her.

He also planted a microphone in her room to listen to her conversations and used a drone to spy on her and watch her sleep.

Eventually Chloe found out what Noah had been doing and he tried to trap her in his house.

Charity walked in and although she was determined to stop the police from finding out what her son had been up to, she later made the decision to report him to the police herself.

Noah and Charity talk in the street in Emmerdale
Charity reported Noah to police (Credit: ITV)

Noah was enraged when he found out it was his own mother who reported him.

He tried to run away but when Belle found him, she offered for him to stay at Wishing Well Cottage.

In last night’s episode Belle took Noah to court and he made it clear he didn’t want any more to do with his mum.

Despite Noah’s feelings towards Charity, she turned up to court with boyfriend Mackenzie.

Emmerdale Noah looks nervous as he awaits his verdict in court
Noah was sentenced to three months in prison (Credit: ITV)

Viewers all saying the same thing as Noah is sentenced to 3 months in prison

The judge spoke about how Noah put tracking software on Chloe’s phone, invaded her privacy and physically restrained her.

The judge then revealed that Noah was being given a three month custodial sentence for his crimes.

As the sentencing was read out, Noah broke down in tears and he was escorted to the holding cells.

Noah was taken away and begged for Charity to do something.

However viewers pointed out that he needs to calm down as it’s only three months and he needs to face the consequences of his actions.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Entertainment Daily has its own dedicated Emmerdale spoilers page

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Matt Hancock on Loose Wome
Matt Hancock swerves question about wife Martha during Loose Women appearance
Peter Andre smiling in a close up
Peter Andre announces ‘exciting’ family news as he declares ‘we’ll make it work’
Monty Don speaking to camera on show
Monty Don reveals difficult gardening decision he made with ‘heavy heart’ as fans offer support
Gorka Marquez with a hat on and jumper over his shoulder and Gemma Atkinson speaking on Lorraine
Gorka Marquez supported on Instagram as he announces ‘very sad’ news
Prince Louis with his siblings at the jubilee
Prince Louis’ behaviour at Platinum Jubilee explained: ‘He tried so hard!’
Prince William and Harry at the jubilee wearing suits with medals on
William and Harry set for ‘difficult’ reunion on anniversary of Princess Diana’s death?