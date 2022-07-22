Emmerdale viewers all asking the same thing as Amelia finds out she’s pregnant

Emmerdale fans were left completely shocked as it was revealed Amelia Spencer is pregnant and they’ve all been asking the same thing.

Amelia was checked out at the hospital after revealing to her dad that she’d been taking weight syrup.

However the doctor broke the news to the teenager that her urine test revealed she is pregnant, leaving fans baffled.

Amelia has been struggling with body image (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia’s struggle with body image

For weeks Amelia has been taking a weight syrup, wanting to get herself into better shape.

She developed a crush on Noah Dingle, however he only used her to try and make his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris, jealous.

Noah said some cruel words to Amelia and her struggles with body image only got worse.

Soon afterwards Noah went to prison for stalking Chloe and recently Amelia has been visiting him.

Amelia has been visiting Noah in prison (Credit: ITV)

Viewers all asking the same thing as Amelia finds out she’s pregnant

In last night’s episode (Thursday, July 21) Amelia was babysitting Gabby‘s son Thomas and Dawn’s son Lucas.

However she was struggling as she felt faint and nauseous.

While holding Thomas, she ended up blacking out and falling with the baby.

Thomas was taken to hospital, but Amelia lied he had fallen from his high chair.

Eventually Lucas told Kim and Dawn what really happened and Kim confronted Amelia.

Amelia found out she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s dad wanted to know why she blacked out and she admitted to taking weight syrup.

He insisted she get checked out. The doctor warned her about the dangers of using the syrup, but explained the reason she had been feeling faint and nauseous is because she’s pregnant.

Poor Amelia clearly had no idea and her eyes filled with tears as she was told the news.

But fans have been left wondering when Amelia got pregnant and who the father is.

Cant believe Amelia is pregnant!!! Whose the dad? #emmerdale — My Ballum Heart 💓 (@RobronareMyLife) July 22, 2022

In Emmerdale when did Amelia have sex with someone? Cos I don't remember it and pregnancy 🤔#emmerdale — Tammy 🖤 (@Tammy_x_99) July 22, 2022

I haven't watched tonight's #Emmerdale yet but just seen the Spoiler. How is Amelia pregnant? Has she even had sex with anyone at all? I suppose that the baby is Noah's then. 🤮🤮 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) July 21, 2022

Ehhhh who got amelia pregnant???? #emmerdale — mandalouise87 (@perfectmanda) July 21, 2022

Who TF is Amelia pregnant to? #emmerdale — KingD 🗿 (@Therappinghand) July 21, 2022

#Emmerdale Amelia is pregnant, who's the daddy, what did I miss? — gretta ryan 🇮🇪 🇺🇦☘️ (@g_ry) July 21, 2022

It wasn’t shown on-screen who Amelia slept with, so the father of her child remains a mystery.

Who do you think it could be?

