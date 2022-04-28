Emmerdale: Mark Charnock issues emotional statement over Marlon’s stroke storyline

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has issued an emotional statement over Marlon‘s ongoing stroke storyline.

Mark has received lots of praise for his performance over the last month and he’s now issued a statement thanking his fans and praising those for sharing their own stories.

Marlon had a stroke last month. But he returned home this week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marlon’s stroke storyline

Last month, Mark’s character Marlon suffered a stroke and was taken into hospital.

Over the last few weeks he has been in hospital and started his recovery journey.

This week viewers saw him return home, however it didn’t go without issues.

Marlon’s daughter April was thrilled to be able to spend more time with her father.

However when she helped him take a drink of water, he began to choke and she was terrified, thinking her father was having another stroke.

Rhona helped him but April was scared thinking she hurt her dad.

Marlon began to worry he was disrupting his daughter’s life and debated going back to hospital to continue his recovery.

However the two had an emotional conversation and April begged her dad not to go back to hospital.

April was left terrified after Marlon choked on water (Credit: ITV)

Mark Charnock issues statement over storyline

Soon they were able to resolve things and Mark went on Twitter to thank everyone for their kind words.

He wrote: “Proper heartfelt thanks to everyone for their kind words over the last few nights of #Emmerdale.

“One of the most positive aspects of it all is seeing people bravely sharing their very moving personal stories about strokes and supporting each other. You’re all amazing and inspiring.”

Fans responded to his tweet.

One wrote: “Everybody I all speak to say you’re performance is absolutely amazing.”

A second said: “You’re absolutely smashing it. Absolutely brilliant acting Mark.”

Another added: “You’re a brilliant actor. Fantastic work you’re doing here. Sending love and congratulations. Must be a very challenging storyline.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

