Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing after brutal accident kills Sam Dingle?

Tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday, October 17) saw Sam Dingle‘s life in danger as he got caught up in the cow stampede.

Sam ended up jumping over a hay bale and landing on a piece of the tractor’s machinery, which left him impaled.

Meanwhile Harriet succumbed to her injuries after being trapped under a quad bike and died.

Emmerdale died from her injuries (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet’s death

In last night’s episode (Sunday, October 16) Harriet and Kim both went to look for pregnant teenager Amelia Spencer.

Amelia set off to meet her boyfriend Noah for a picnic. However as she walked up the hills alone, the wind picked up knocking her over, sending her into early labour.

When Dan learnt his daughter was out in the storm, his girlfriend Harriet went out looking for her.

Kim also discovered Amelia was in trouble and set out on her horse to find her.

Harriet took a quad bike but ended up crashing when she swerved to avoid a falling tree.

She fell down into a ravine, but the quad bike followed and left her trapped.

Soon Kim came along and helped free Harriet.

However the quad bike exploded sending Kim flying.

Kim landed, hitting her head on a rock.

The episode ended on a cliff-hanger leaving viewers wondering if Kim or Harriet would die.

However in tonight’s episode, Kim came to. She went to check on Harriet, but she was dead.

Is this the end for Sam? (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s life in danger

Meanwhile at Moira‘s farm, Nate, Belle and Sam were trying to sort out the cows.

But as they became terrified of the storm, they took off.

Nate and Sam ran away from the cow stampede. But as Nate tripped and fell in the path of the cows, it looked like he could be in danger.

Sam managed to jump over a hay bale seemingly to safety.

However when the cows had passed, Nate got up and he went with Belle to check on Sam.

They were both horrified to find Sam had been impaled on a piece of tractor machinery.

Is this the end for Sam?

Sam is in serious danger (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react to Sam accident

Viewers at home were in disbelief at the scenes.

They said they felt traumatised and couldn’t believe they’d showed such scenes before the watershed.

Jeepers! I am traumatised after that episode of #Emmerdale — David Jenkins 🇫🇷🏳️‍🌈🇫🇲 (@YamaYamaBird) October 17, 2022

I’m actually traumatised by that ending, I hope ITV will cough up for my therapy #Emmerdale — 🌞 Katrina 🌙 (@KatMarBax) October 17, 2022

Oh God poor Sam, a sickening injury but I can’t see them killing him off, Andy Sugden had a similar injury to that & survived. #emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) October 17, 2022

Not #Emmerdale showing a genuine impaling before the watershed. — Cal (@Cleags) October 17, 2022

Many were horrified it was Sam in danger.

They told Emmerdale they’d be ‘fuming’ if Sam was killed off.

No Emmerdale you can’t kill Sam off #Emmerdale #Emmerdale50 — Sarah Holzbauer (@sarah_holzbauer) October 17, 2022

Nooooo not #Sam. I’m gonna be fuming if he has been killed off. #Emmerdale — tammyFaulk (@Tammyfaulk7) October 17, 2022

No no no why Sam 😭😭😭😭 #emmerdale — Emma 🫧 (@emmarosewatson_) October 17, 2022

