Soaps

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing after brutal accident kills Sam Dingle?

Not Sam?!

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday, October 17) saw Sam Dingle‘s life in danger as he got caught up in the cow stampede.

Sam ended up jumping over a hay bale and landing on a piece of the tractor’s machinery, which left him impaled.

Meanwhile Harriet succumbed to her injuries after being trapped under a quad bike and died.

Now Emmerdale fans are…

Emmerdale died from her injuries (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet’s death

In last night’s episode (Sunday, October 16) Harriet and Kim both went to look for pregnant teenager Amelia Spencer.

Amelia set off to meet her boyfriend Noah for a picnic. However as she walked up the hills alone, the wind picked up knocking her over, sending her into early labour.

When Dan learnt his daughter was out in the storm, his girlfriend Harriet went out looking for her.

Kim also discovered Amelia was in trouble and set out on her horse to find her.

Harriet took a quad bike but ended up crashing when she swerved to avoid a falling tree.

She fell down into a ravine, but the quad bike followed and left her trapped.

Soon Kim came along and helped free Harriet.

However the quad bike exploded sending Kim flying.

Kim landed, hitting her head on a rock.

The episode ended on a cliff-hanger leaving viewers wondering if Kim or Harriet would die.

However in tonight’s episode, Kim came to. She went to check on Harriet, but she was dead.

Is this the end for Sam? (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s life in danger

Meanwhile at Moira‘s farm, Nate, Belle and Sam were trying to sort out the cows.

But as they became terrified of the storm, they took off.

Nate and Sam ran away from the cow stampede. But as Nate tripped and fell in the path of the cows, it looked like he could be in danger.

Sam managed to jump over a hay bale seemingly to safety.

However when the cows had passed, Nate got up and he went with Belle to check on Sam.

They were both horrified to find Sam had been impaled on a piece of tractor machinery.

Is this the end for Sam?

Sam impaled on machinery in Emmerdale
Sam is in serious danger (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react to Sam accident

Viewers at home were in disbelief at the scenes.

They said they felt traumatised and couldn’t believe they’d showed such scenes before the watershed.

Many were horrified it was Sam in danger.

They told Emmerdale they’d be ‘fuming’ if Sam was killed off.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?


Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles
Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in red bikini with Strictly co-star: ‘Back to our favourite place’
Tyler West, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton on Strictly
Strictly stars dealt blow as bookies reveal favourite to win 2022 series
Emmerdale's Katherine Dow-Blyton posing on red carpet in front of Inside Soap Awards board with a drop in of Harriet Finch's death
Emmerdale: Katherine Dow-Blyton makes shock confession following Harriet’s death
House Across the Street start date
The House Across the Street on C5: What is it about, how many episodes are there and start date?
GMB presenter Martin Lewis telling off Richard Madeley
GMB presenters clash as Martin Lewis shuts down Richard Madeley over energy prices
Mark Labbett from The Chase on This Morning
The Chase star Mark Labbett sparks concerns from This Morning viewers over appearance today