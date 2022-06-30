Emmerdale exit for Nicola King as dark plot revealed?

Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler has dropped a massive hint she could be heading for a big soap exit for the show’s 50th anniversary.

During an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning earlier this week Nicola became flustered when questioned about her future on the show.

Is Nicola King heading for the door after over 20 years in Emmerdale?

Nicola is a mess right now (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Nicola in Emmerdale?

Nicola was attacked by a gang of teenage girls earlier this month.

She is now afraid to go outside of her house, but is also scared to be alone in it.

She is having panic attacks and earlier this week smashed her car into David Metcalfe after becoming overwhelmed and slamming on the accelerator rather than the brakes.

As things become worse, Nicola starts hearing things, sure the girls have come back for her.

She barricades herself in the house and even attacks someone who comes to the door.

But can anyone help her through this? Will she be okay?

Nicola was coy on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Is Nicola making an exit from Emmerdale?

Quizzing Nicola on what happens next when she joined them on This Morning on Tuesday June 30, Phillip asked: “So you’ve hinted there is an improvement and then it goes really badly?”

“Yes, she’s gathered her strength back and then it gets worse and worse,” Nicola told him.

It soon became clear Phil was fishing for gossip – and perhaps knew more than he was letting on himself…

“And for you as the actor playing the character, is this like a serious thing? Have you got plans to spend more time with your family?”

Nicola laughed and looked flustered as she said: “It’s been a very good storyline…”

Phil persisted: “But there’ll be many others you’ll be looking forward to?”

“I can’t tell you,” Nicola said.

“I can tell you something does come up in the future, just when you think this story may have been put to bed, something else comes along.

“And then obviously we’ve got our 50th year and then maybe something might happen that maybe might mean she can’t spend time in the village any more, so who knows?”

Is Phil in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Phil in trouble?

Holly then piped up, turning to Phil saying: “Well done, you did very well there.”

Phillip admitted: “I’ll probably be in terrible trouble, Sharon Marshall will be texting me in a moment saying ‘what have you done?!'”

What has he done?!

And what do they know?

Did he reveal Nicola’s planned Emmerdale exit for the 50th anniversary in October?

When asked if she was looking forward to getting some humour back after such a serious storyline, Nicola dropped another hint about her future.

“Maybe before the 50th – if I don’t die before then, obviously – I’ll get a bit of comedy in before that,” she replied.

This sounds suspicious to us…

Is Nicola heading for an Emmerdale exit this year?

