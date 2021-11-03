Who plays Emmerdale newcomer Hazel? What else has Kate Anthony been in?

Emmerdale newcomer Hazel arrives on-screen tonight, but eagle-eyed fans will know actress Kate Anthony from another soap.

Hazel is the late Andrea Tate‘s mum and she comes to the village for Andrea’s memorial.

As Hazel squares up to Kim Tate, viewers might be more distracted wondering where they know her from.

Actress Kate Anthony, who plays Hazel, is no stranger to Soapland, having appeared in Coronation Street on and off for four years.

Who did Kate Anthony play in Coronation Street?

Kevin Webster felt the wrath of Pam Hobsworth in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kate took on the role of Pam Hobsworth on the cobbles appearing in 128 episodes between 2008 and 2012.

She was the aunt of Molly Dobbs and well-known for her money-making scams. She helped Molly and Tyrone get together and get married.

However, she was disappointed when she discovered her niece was having an affair with Kevin Webster. When Molly died in the tram crash in 2010, distraught Pam blamed Kev for her death.

Pam was also engaged to Kevin’s dad, Bill Webster. Pam’s hatred of Kev caused trouble between her and Bill, especially when she said she wouldn’t have him at their wedding. In the end, they never actually married and separated off-screen.

Pam is great aunty to Kev’s son Jack, whose mum is Molly, and despite her differences with Kev, sometimes Jack will go and stay with her.

What else has Kate Anthony been in?

Kate has also appeared in Doctors and Casualty on numerous occasions playing various different roles, as well as Holby City and Moving On.

She had a small role in Game Of Thrones and has even played a doctor in EastEnders before.

Heartbeat, The Bill, Citizen Khan, Boomers and Trollied are among the other titles she has to her name.

Why has Hazel come to Emmerdale?

Hazel arrives in the village tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale confirms Jamie isn’t dead?

Andrea Tate was murdered last month at the hands of Meena Jutla. Hazel arrives in the village for the memorial service for her daughter planned by Kim.

But Kim hasn’t really done this out of the goodness of her heart, she’s actually hoping son Jamie will come out of hiding. Kim is determined Jamie has faked his own death and just needs an excuse to come back.

When a late car arrives at the church during the service, Kim is excited, sure it will be Jamie. However, Hazel steps out, disappointing Kim.

But that’s not all that’s set to break Ms Tate, when Hazel drops a huge bombshell.

On Thursday (November 4) Kim is left heartbroken when Millie says she wants to live with Granny Hazel instead of Kim. As Kim finally faces up to losing everything, is there any hope Jamie is still alive?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!