Jamie Hazel Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Jamie plot leaves fans baffled by glaring error

Jamie attacked Hazel

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were left baffled as Jamie left the country without his daughter Millie.

Hazel ended up in hospital after Jamie pushed her down the stairs.

She told Kim that Jamie was still alive and had fled the country, but fans have been left confused by Hazel’s story.

Kim went to see Hazel (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim finds out Jamie is alive

Last year Jamie faked his death after driving into a lake.

While his family and neighbours believed him to be dead, he went to live with his former mother-in-law Hazel.

After Millie’s mother and Hazel’s daughter Andrea was murdered by Meena Jutla, Hazel brought Millie to live with her and Jamie.

For nearly a year Kim has believed her son to be dead.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 15) Kim was waiting for Millie and Hazel to arrive when she got a call too say Hazel was in the hospital after an accident.

Emmerdale Hazel and Millie
Millie was with Hazel at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Hazel’s story leaves fans baffled

When Kim arrived, Hazel told her that Jamie was alive and pushed her down the stairs.

She explained that she was trying to stop Jamie from fleeing the country with Millie.

When Kim asked where he was now, Hazel had no idea.

Hazel also revealed that Jamie would rarely let her and Millie out of the house, keeping them like prisoners.

Emmerdale fans hate Jamie Tate's exit (Credit: ITV)
Jamie attacked Hazel (Credit: ITV)

Jamie had no idea that Hazel was going to take Millie to see Kim, but when Millie let it slip, Jamie was furious and told Millie to pack her bags, planning to take her abroad.

He then pushed Hazel down the stairs.

Later Millie was brought back into see Hazel by a nurse.

However viewers were left confused questioning why Jamie had fled without Millie after pushing Hazel down the stairs.

Kim took Millie home, but she was upset after overhearing her grandmother talking about Jamie.

Millie ran away but she was later found by Wendy, who Millie and Andrea use to live with.

Millie wanted to stay with her mother’s friend, but Kim wasn’t happy about it.

What will she do?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton looking sombre
Schoolgirl left ‘crying with joy’ over Princess of Wales’ touching gesture during Sandringham visit
Stacey Solomon in grey jumper with braided hair
Stacey Solomon says she’s ‘trying to keep my head above the water’ after Queen backlash
Toyah Kelly Coronation Street
Is Coronation Street on tonight? Another soap schedule change ahead
William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry
Prince William’s ‘sweet comment’ about brother Prince Harry during Sandringham visit
Madeleine McCann's parents Gerry and Kate
Madeleine McCann’s parents ‘to be given long-awaited verdict after being blamed for her disappearance’
The Queen's coffin lying in state and Susanna Reid on GMB
Susanna Reid issues warning to fans after seeing Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall