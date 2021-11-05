Emmerdale character Meena appears to have got away with murder once again as Andrea Tate‘s death was ruled an accident.

Last month, Meena murdered Andrea after Andrea witnessed Meena trying to drown Victoria, who was unconscious at the bottom of the waterfall.

In the centre of the maize maze, Meena bashed Andrea’s head against a wooden step and left her to burn as the maze burnt.

In tonight’s episode (Friday, November 5) Meena overheard Charles talking to DS Rogers.

Meena killed Andrea (Credit: ITV)

DS Rogers told the vicar that forensics believe Andrea fell and hit her head on impact and they were unable to establish any proof of criminal behaviour in relation to her death.

He said the investigation would remain open, but not active.

Has Meena got away with murder once again?

Emmerdale: Who else has Meena murdered?

Meena has also killed Nadine Butler and Leanna Cavanagh.

Meena and Nadine were best friends before she moved to Emmerdale.

However Meena killed Nadine. Leanna found a news clipping of Nadine’s death saying her death was suspicious. At first Meena claimed Nadine took her own life.

Meena also murdered Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Meena let slip to Leanna that she killed Nadine. Although Leanna said she wouldn’t tell anyone about her killing Nadine, Meena didn’t want to take any chances and murdered the teenager.

Leanna’s death was also ruled an accident.

As well as attempting to kill Victoria, Meena prepared to kill Priya fearing she may of seen her chasing after Andrea.

However she was interrupted when a nurse came in and Meena pretended to be checking on her.

