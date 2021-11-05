Emmerdale fans have called for Liam Cavanagh to make an appearance in Casualty after it was revealed he use to work with Casualty character Dylan Keogh.

This week there’s been a huge crossover between the soaps as part of Climate Action Week. This is to raise awareness of climate change, coinciding with the COP26 conference.

In Emmerdale this week viewers will have seen mentions of Peter Beale from EastEnders and Cindy and Ripley from Hollyoaks. But the most recent crossover was Casualty.

Emmerdale fans want to see Liam in Casualty

Liam was working on the allotment (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes, Liam was working on his allotment with the help of Emmerdale teens Amelia, Jacob, Arthur, Cathy and Heath.

When Amelia asked if there was anywhere to recycle some pots, Liam showed her a poster on his phone of Dylan from Casualty that said: “I want you to use the right recycling bin.”

Liam told Amelia that he was an old colleague of his at Holby City hospital who’s running a recycling campaign to make sure people put their rubbish in the right bin.

Liam and Dylan use to work together. But fans want to see Liam in Casualty (Credit: ITV)

Fans loved that Liam and Dylan use to work together and have called for Liam to appear in an episode of Casualty.

Loved how Dylan popped up in #emmerdale tonight wonder if Liam will pop up in #casualty @BBCCasualty @emmerdale — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) November 4, 2021

my beloved dylan frm #casualty used 2 work wiv liam from #emmerdale aye? thts something id like 2 c in an episode tbh 😂 — claire (@littleblonde87) November 4, 2021

The door is now open for Liam to join the ED in Holby #Casualty #Emmerdale — Andrew (@yeahfuego) November 4, 2021

Soap crossovers

In this week’s EastEnders, Bailey managed to convince Peter Beale to do Meat Free Mondays at Walford East restaurant.

Meanwhile in Coronation Street, Maria has been fighting to try and make the cobbles residents parking only after her son was diagnosed with asthma caused by air pollution from fumes of local traffic.

Maria is trying to do something about air pollution (Credit: ITV)

This week, she discovered that the council were planning to get rid of playing fields at the Red Rec to make a new road. She has been trying to speak to the council about stopping the plans.

A video of Maria ended up going viral and was watched by Tiffany in EastEnders.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

