Leo returns to Emmerdale and fans are all saying the same thing

Leo Goskirk made a return to Emmerdale screens last night and fans were thrilled to see him.

It’s been eight months since Leo appeared on the ITV soap and his comeback on Wednesday (August 3) left viewers all saying the same thing.

How grown up is he?!

Leo appeared in a brief scene this week (Credit: ITV)

Leo returns to Emmerdale

With Marlon and Rhona’s wedding fast approaching, Leo appeared in a small scene where he was trying on his wedding outfit.

Looking daper in a suit alongside on-screen sister April, Leo did a twirl to show off his attire.

Mum Rhona told them: “You two look beautiful.”

Dad Marlon agreed: “Like two little angels.”

The happy moment was broken up by arguing Vanessa and Mary coming home and Rhona sent the kids back upstairs to change.

Leo will appear again at his mum and dad’s wedding next week.

Leo will appear at his on-screen mum and dad’s wedding next week (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Actor Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo, has a Twitter account run by his parents.

They posted a picture of Harvey in his suit.

After Leo’s appearance and the tweet, fans were quick to comment how different he looks!

They couldn’t believe how grown up he is now.

Bloody hell Leo’s alive , and two foot taller . #emmerdale — heanesy (@mheanes) August 3, 2022

“He looks so grown up in this,” wrote one.

“I was just thinking how fab and grown up he looks,” commented another.

Others called him “smart”, “handsome” and “dapper”.

Someone else said: “What a smart, handsome, young man.”

“Looking sharp young man!! Suave…” added another.

“Very dapper young man on telly last night Harvey,” said a final commenter.

Leo has been off-screen for a while (Credit: ITV)

How old is Leo in Emmerdale?

Harvey is 11 years old. He was born on February 12, 2011. Leo has also just turned 11 – he was born on May 30, 2011.

Harvey has been appearing in Emmerdale as Leo since 2014.

The actor appeared in the soap prior to this, as a guest at Leo’s birthday party, when the little boy was played by Harry Whittaker.

He began filling in when Harry was too ill to film or away and took over the role full time when Harry tragically passed away.

Why has Leo been absent from Emmerdale?

After filming was halted on Emmerdale due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Harvey stopped filming along with the other cast members.

When Emmerdale resumed, children were not called back. This was because they required chaperones and as strict social distancing measures were in place, they needed to limit numbers on set.

Harvey filmed his first scenes back at the soap in June 2021.

However, he has not been seen on screen for months as children are still being kept to a minimum on set.

