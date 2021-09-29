Emmerdale: Who is Chloe Harris? Is she really related to heart Sarah’s donor?

Emmerdale newcomer Chloe Harris is the sister of Sarah Sugden’s heart donor, Gemma. At least, that’s who she says she is…

After tracking down the family of the person who gave her a new heart, Sarah has been secretly spending time with Gemma’s sister. But fans reckon something is off and Chloe isn’t at all who she says she is.

So if she’s not related to Gemma, then just who is Chloe?

Who is Chloe in Emmerdale?

Chloe isn’t exactly open about her life in Emmerdale – what is she hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Sugden received a new heart after hers failed three years ago. The organ she had transplanted belonged to a girl called Gemma, who had died in a car accident.

Wanting to know more about the person whose heart she now had, Sarah did some research and found Chloe, who claims to be Gemma’s sister.

Despite Lydia Dingle finding out who Sarah was seeing and warning her to stop, Sarah has continued to meet Chloe.

In Tuesday’s episode (September 28 2021) Chloe admitted her parents don’t even let her talk about her sister any more as their grief is too raw.

Is Chloe dating Noah Dingle?

Is Chloe after Noah or Sarah in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Noah clearly has a crush on Chloe and has even pretended she’s his girlfriend when Charity quizzed him over who Chloe was.

Although he claimed he was just doing it to protect Sarah’s secret, it’s obvious he wishes it were true.

Wanting to get to know Chloe better, Noah asked if Gemma had a boyfriend. Chloe told him Gemma liked girls.

She went on to explain Gemma liked her best friend, but the girl didn’t feel the same way and they fell out just before Gemma died.

Is Chloe really Gemma’s siter in Emmerdale?

Sarah has received gifts from Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Fans don’t believe Chloe is who she says she is at all.

In fact, they think she might be the friend who Gemma was in love with – or even the one who was actually in love with Gemma and has twisted the story to ease her guilt.

Viewers have exchanged their theories on Twitter.

So chloe is the “friend” the Gemma had feelings for. And she is using Sarah as her way of making up for her guilt #emmerdale — lee o (@lee_o_85) September 29, 2021

I think Chloe is more into and after Sarah than Noah, could the heart belong to her ex not sister? #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) September 28, 2021

Chloe is Gemmas girlfriend? Becomes obsessed with Sarah? Are we going there @emmerdale two psychos at same time! Come on! #emmerdale — Le-Le 💫 (@VanityPending) September 27, 2021

#Emmerdale no way is this Chloe legit 🤨 she’s either a nutbar or an 👽 😳🤯 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) September 28, 2021

Chloe’s guilt is all over her face she’s clearly lieing if she didn’t want anyone to know anything 😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) September 28, 2021

There has even been a suggestion Chloe is yet another serial killer set to terrorise the Dales!

All the secrecy cos Chloe is probably another serial killer – that village attracts them don’t you know? #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) September 28, 2021

Someone has even picked up on the fact Chloe shares a surname with Emmerdale rapist Pierce Harris – is there a connection there?

#Emmerdale Chloe’s last name is Harris. Any relation to Pierce? — Lee Meyer // Soap Operatique (@leemeyer26) September 28, 2021

Sarah is definitely in danger if this is true!

Is Chloe staying in Emmerdale?

Tonight (Wednesday, September 29 2021) Chloe returns to see Sarah again.

Having already given her a bracelet, Chloe now gifts Sarah with a necklace, but will Sarah accept it?

Is the present a parting gift? Or will we see Chloe again and find out just who she really is?

