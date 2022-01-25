Who is Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale? Why did he change his surname to Dingle?

Emmerdale vet Paddy Kirk, now known as Paddy Dingle is a vital part of the show.

But what’s his story? Who are his ex-wives? How many children does he have? And who is he married to?

Mandy and Paddy were made for each other (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Emmerdale cast in 2022 – meet them all here!

Paddy Dingle in Emmerdale

Paddy Kirk as he was then arrived in Emmerdale as a locum vet, working for Zoe Tate.

He hit it off with Mandy Dingle and the pair started a romance.

But Paddy’s mum was horrified and gave Mandy money to marry someone else!

Mandy took the cash – of course she did – and walked down the aisle with cousin Butch instead.

But Mandy and Paddy were made for each other, and they eventually tied the knot.

Mandy was away a lot, though, caring for her ill dad, and eventually cheated on Paddy. Heartbroken, Paddy became close to Emily – Butch’s widow – and they got married.

Paddy and Emily were very happy together and fostered children – including Debbie Dingle (then known as Debbie Jones). But Paddy had an affair with Viv Windsor and when Emily found out, she was furious!

Chas wasn’t sure about Paddy first time round (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Paddy and Chas Dingle – round one

Paddy found himself falling for the receptionist at the vet – mouthy Chas Dingle. But he didn’t know if she felt the same way.

When she and her teenage son Aaron moved in with him after Aaron caused trouble at the Dingles’ home, the teenager started meddling, encouraging Paddy to make his move.

Eventually, Paddy and Chas got together. But later, Paddy discovered Chas had slept with Carl King when they were still dating and threw her out.

Paddy and Rhona didn’t have the smoothest of marriages (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Paddy Kirk and Rhona Goskirk

Vet Rhona came to the village to cover for Paddy after he’d been beaten up by troubled Aaron.

She got together with Marlon, but then fell for Paddy.

When Rhona discovered she was pregnant with Marlon’s baby, it didn’t change the way she and Paddy felt. They continued with their romance and he and Marlon are both doting dads to little Leo.

Paddy and Rhona got hitched but he did the dirty on his wife when he fell for Leo’s teaching assistant Tess Harris and the pair split.

Paddy has faced every father’s worst nightmare (Credit: ITV)

When did Paddy get back together with Chas?

After lots of heartache, Chas and Paddy finally reunited and they were thrilled when Chas discovered she was pregnant.

But their happy ever after wasn’t to be. They found out their unborn baby was very poorly and wouldn’t survive long after birth.

Baby Grace was born in October 2018 and passed away just a few minutes later.

Her heartbroken parents made a memorial garden for their baby at the Woolpack. And they were overjoyed when Chas got pregnant again, and gave birth to little Eve in October 2019.

Paddy and his daddy

In January 2019, Paddy found a love letter from his mother to the wrestler Bear Wolf.

From the dates on the letter he suspected that meant Bear Wolf could be his real dad.

Paddy met his real dad, Bear Wolf (Credit: ITV)

He travelled to Belfast to meet him and discovered he was indeed his biological father.

Bear Wolf arrived in the village to get to know his son a few months later.

Read more: Who’s joining Emmerdale this year?

Why is Paddy a Dingle now?

It was fourth time lucky for Paddy – albeit after a few dramas – when he and Chas walked down the aisle together at Christmas 2020.

Will Paddy and Chas live happily ever after? (Credit: ITV)

And as the icing on the (Christmas) cake Paddy announced he was taking Chas’s surname.

They are Mr and Mrs Dingle, but will they live happily ever after?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!