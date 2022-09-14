Al Chapman has been making waves since joining Emmerdale in 2019, most recently by having an affair with Chas Dingle behind her husband Paddy‘s back.

But who plays the ITV soap badboy?

Al and Chas have being having an affair in the village, even as Chas’s mother Faith is dying of cancer.

With fans voicing their displeasure over the pair’s actions, Al has become a controversial figure since joining the soap. But off-screen things are far more settled for actor Michael Wildman.

Al Chapman features in the soap’s current affair storyline between him and Chas (Credit: ITV)

Who is Al Chapman in Emmerdale?

Al Chapman is the ex-husband of Jessie Dingle and the father of Ellis Chapman. He arrived in the village in 2019, looking to rekindle his relationship with his son.

He was responsible for breaking up Marlon’s relationship with Jesse after sleeping with her.

In his time in the Dales, Al has cultivated several business relationships, including a partnership with Kim Tate, and becoming co-owner of the Woolpack.

He has also become enemies with Cain Dingle – a rivalry which continues today.

He is perhaps most well known for his affair with Chas Dingle.

Michael Wildman joined the soap as Al Chapman in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who plays Al Chapman in Emmerdale?

Al is played by Michael Wildman, aged 52.

Outside of his work on Emmerdale, Michael Wildman has appeared in a number of high-profile Hollywood productions.

He appeared as a Centaur in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In 2016, he appeared in action sequel London Has Fallen as Agent Voight. Later, he was in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, where he appeared as a UK Police boss.

However, he is best known for his role in Emmerdale, as secondary villain Al Chapman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceri Ann Gregory (@cerianngregory)

Who is Michael Wildman married to?

Michael Wildman is married to the Welsh singer and actress, Ceri Ann Gregory.

Ceri Ann was in Torchwood in 2008 and an episode of Little Britain in 2004. She is also a singer in the band Elysium, a band that meshes rock and classical together.

They met over twenty years ago, while Ceri was performing at the Royal National Theatre.

The pair tied the knot in 2018, just before Michael joined Emmerdale as Al Chapman.

Ceri Ann and Michael have been together a long time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Michael Wildman have children?

Michael and Ceri have one son together, aged eight years old.

On the entertainment programme Loose Women back in 2020, Michael explained working away from his son was difficult.

He told of the anxiety that his son suffered from during filming.

“I could leave and do two weeks away… shoot stuff and come back, and ‘Daddy’s back!’,” the actor explained.

“Now he’s asking ‘how many sleeps [until Daddy comes home]?’ and it’s hard.”

He continued: “The first month on the job he was crying when I left, and I hadn’t experienced that before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceri Ann Gregory (@cerianngregory)

What’s next for Al Chapman?

Chas and Al’s affair was recently uncovered by Belle Dingle, who issued the pair an ultimatum. However, Chas and Al have continued to see each other.

At the same time, Al is feuding with Cain.

What could the fallout from these storylines be for Al?

Does Al face danger at the hands of Cain Dingle?

Emmerdale airs on Monday May 24 at 7pm and 8pm on ITV1.

