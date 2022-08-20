Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moment Chas and Al’s affair is exposed revealed

Emmerdale adulterers Chas Dingle and Al Chapman will be exposed next week, according to spoilers.

The ITV soap has revealed a spoiler clip of the dramatic moment their sickening affair is discovered.

Belle catches the adulterers at it next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle makes shock discovery

Next week Belle Dingle will catch them together at a hotel.

As they share a tender moment it is clear that their affair has become emotional as well as physical.

However, they are unaware that Belle is standing nearby as they leave the hotel.

Belle looks on as the two embrace before going their separate ways.

She is horrified to see Chas and Al passionately kiss.

Having spotted them again at the Hop looking very cosy, Belle played close attention.

Emmerdale affair outed as Belle makes shock discovery

And as Al returns Chas’s bracelet, after finding it in the footwell of his car, he tells her she’s lucky Kerry hadn’t found it or they would have been busted.

“You’re busted now,” Belle says walking over.

Al tries to downplay it and insists he was just skiving from work – but Belle hits him and Chas with another bombshell.

“I saw you two leaving the hotel yesterday,” she says.

Chas and Al are well and truly exposed in next week’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The pair looked stunned as their sordid affair is finally exposed.

But will they convince Belle to keep quiet?

Is the whole village about to learn of Al and Chas’s affair?

Many fans will hope so, having grown tired of the increasingly ‘stupid’ storyline.

It seems as though time is finally up for Chas and Al.

Or can they convince Belle to keep their secret somehow?

