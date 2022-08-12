Emmerdale fans slam soap for ‘overshadowing’ Faith’s cancer with ‘stupid’ storyline

Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap for overshadowing Faith‘s cancer with a ‘stupid’ storyline involving Chas and her affair with Al.

Recent developments in the show have seen Dingle matriarch Faith struggling with cancer.

This storyline will culminate in her death, with scenes set to air around the show’s 50th anniversary week.

But currently on-screen Faith’s daughter Chas has been having an affair with Al Chapman and fans are not happy.

For weeks Chas has been cheating on husband Paddy with Al.

After discovering her mother’s diagnosis, Chas was devastated. But she soon began secretly seeing Al, who is hated by the Dingle family.

A couple of weeks ago Chas and Al were nearly caught by his girlfriend Kerry.

However he managed to keep their affair covered up.

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, August 11) Chas attended her cousin Marlon‘s wedding, where Paddy was the best man.

But during the wedding reception she ended up missing Paddy’s speech as she snuck over to Al’s.

The storyline has already drawn criticism from fans, who have decried Chas recent behaviour as cruel and heartless.

Now fans are now complaining that the affair storyline is detracting from Faith’s plot.

Many are saying that it ‘cheapens’ Faith’s storyline, and ‘overshadows’ her illness.

Who thought it would be a good idea for Chas to have an affair when Faith is ill #Emmerdale just making Faiths storyline cheap — Daisy Duguid (@daisy_duguid) August 11, 2022

I think it’s disgusting how this is faiths cancer storyline but they’re trying to overshadow it with Chas having an affair… #Emmerdale — Chloe💖 (@chloerichx) July 8, 2022

The Chas and Al storyline really cheapens the Faith SL. It really isn’t needed. #emmerdale — rowena (@stefansdevane) July 7, 2022

Chas and Al have been keeping their affair very quiet, but will they eventually be caught out?

For how long can they keep drawing this out?

Is enough enough? What do you think of this storyline?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

