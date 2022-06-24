Emmerdale fans have hit out at the soap for its ‘lazy’ writing as Chas Dingle and Al Chapman shared an illicit kiss.

The Woolpack landlady and her one-time arch enemy have bonded in recent days.

She’s sought comfort from him over her mum’s cancer diagnosis and now that has turned into more.

But viewers are not happy at all.

As well as hitting out at how vile Chas has become they think the writers could have come up with something far better for Chas to do than get with Al.

No one was pleased about this moment between Chas and Al in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al begin an affair in Emmerdale

Chas is struggling with Faith’s prognosis.

She has forced Faith to continue with chemo, despite it not being what her mum wants. And she is also lashing out at poor husband Paddy who is just trying to help.

But Al actually managed to get Chas to see sense.

She returned home and finally let Faith open up, in an emotional and heartbreaking scene in which Faith cried her eyes out while hugging Chas.

But the beauty of that scene was swiftly forgotten when Chas encountered Al again.

It seemed the Emmerdale writers had undone all their hard work at making us sympathise with Chas after how awful she’s been, by having her lock lips with Al.

The pair shared a secret snog outside The Hide.

Is this a match made in hell? (Credit: ITV)

Fans aren’t happy

The kiss will turn into a full-blown affair for Chas and Al and it’s fair to say fans are not here for it.

“This whole Chas and [Al] getting it on is beyond stupid after all the [Bleep] at Christmas we had to suffer. Do they actually know what they’re doing?” sighed one.

“Do the writers deliberately make pretty much everyone a raging hypocrite or do they actually not pay attention to the backstory of the characters they’re writing for?” raged another.

A third strongly agreed: “Just read that #Chas and Al have an affair. What is it with you scriptwriters that you have to destroy a happy couple? You’re pathetic and unoriginal get a grip.”

This is getting so boring now … this has to be the third/fourth time Chas & Al messing about in #Emmerdale Lazy Writing / Storyline … 💤💤💤 — Kath – its nice to be nice 👍🏻😍 (@KathW1953) June 23, 2022

Such lazy writing with this cheating scene #Emmerdale — Lil 🍑 (@lil_fairy_doll) June 23, 2022

OH NO Chas not again 🙄🙄🙄🙄. Chas sleeping with Al for the 5000th time. Get brand new stories #Emmerdale!!!!!!! I feel so sorry for Paddy he dosnt deserve this That’s Cain and Al’s feud reignited then 😬 — Ryan (@RyanGSoapKing11) June 24, 2022

Come on #emmerdale, revisiting that same old boring storyline!

Chas getting hot and flustered for the dullard Al.

😴😴 — Ian (@immayo1) June 23, 2022

Oh for ffs Chas come on writers you could do so much with Faith Chas Cain storyline #Emmerdale — Daisy Duguid (@daisy_duguid) June 23, 2022

Al and Chas having an affair has completely taken away how well done this Faith storyline could be.

It is just not a needed piece of the story.

#Emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) June 23, 2022

Al and Chas can’t keep away from each other (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for Chas in Emmerdale?

Chas continues to feel like her life is sprialling out of control.

She can’t help herself turning to Al for comfort and suggesting they book a hotel room.

But when Faith collapses after struggling with chemo, Chas comes to her senses and calls the whole thing off.

Al isn’t too happy to have been rejected and as he and Kerry and Paddy and Chas come into contact with each other in the pub, it’s clear he’s not going to let it lie.

Chas is defiant that she doesn’t have feelings for him and their kisses have been stupid mistakes.

However, as they argue and butt heads, Charity notices that hate and love are not too far apart.

Will she realise what Chas is up to?

And what will happen when the truth comes out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

