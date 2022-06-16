Emmerdale character Faith Dingle was recently told her cancer has returned and is terminal.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, June 16) Faith announced to her family that her cancer is back.

But will Faith be leaving Emmerdale and how long does she have left?

Emmerdale: Faith’s cancer diagnosis

Last month, Faith confided in daughter-in-law Moira that she believed her cancer had returned.

Moira attended a hospital appointment with Faith and the consultant confirmed to Faith that her cancer had returned and although it is treatable, it’s not curable.

Faith didn’t want her kids to find out about her cancer yet, but Moira has been trying to convince her to tell the truth.

In tonight’s episode Moira tricked Cain into coming to Faith’s birthday party.

However when Cain wished Faith dead, she told him that her cancer is back and it’s terminal.

Will Faith be leaving Emmerdale?

Faith’s cancer is back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24

Is Faith leaving Emmerdale?

Unfortunately as Faith’s cancer is incurable, it will shorten her life.

It hasn’t been revealed how long Faith has left, but at her hospital appointment she was told the cancer cells was present in her lungs and bones – specifically her spine.

However the cancer is treatable with chemotherapy.

The consultant was honest and told Faith that the cancer wasn’t imminently life threatening, it will shorten her life.

Faith told her family about her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Will Faith carry on with her chemotherapy treatment?

In next week’s scenes Chas is heartbroken when Faith tells her she doesn’t want to continue with her chemotherapy.

Chas tells Cain about Faith’s decision and tries to convince him to reach out to Faith, knowing he’s the only one she will listen to.

Faith is swayed by Chas into resuming her chemo, meanwhile Chas isn’t aware that’s not what Faith wants.

Later Chas feels guilty when Cain calls her out for making Faith’s decision for her.

Concerned, Chas asks Faith if she’s happy with her decision and Faith stays strong.

But her mask slips when Chas leaves, knowing she’s only carrying on the chemo for Chas.

Faith attempts to make light of her cancer and try to focus on the positives.

Later Al suggests to Chas that she be more honest with Faith so they could both face the reality of her death.

At the Woolpack, Chas apologises for pushing Faith towards doing more chemo.

Faith’s tough exterior crumbles and the two hug.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!