Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Charity grows suspicious of Chas and Al when she spots them arguing.

Chas and Al try and keep their distance but it becomes clear they’re jealous of each other’s relationships.

Al and Chas continue to meet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas cuts things off with Al

This week Chas and Al share a kiss after opening up about their family issues.

However it looks like they will continue their secret romance.

In next week’s scenes Chas is frustrated and feels like her life is spiralling out of control.

She goes to seek comfort in Al and the two share a passionate kiss.

Soon Chas suggests that they book a hotel to stay in.

The next day Faith is struggling with her chemotherapy and collapses.

Chas feels guilty when Faith collapses (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s health leaves Chas feeling guilty and she makes the decision to cut ties with Al.

Overcompensating for her guilt, Chas immediately jumps on board Faith’s idea to have a big party for Paddy’s birthday.

When Kerry and Al bump into Chas and Paddy there is a clear unspoken tension.

Al later admits to Chas that he was jealous seeing her with Paddy

However Chas is defiant and denies having any feelings towards Al. Is she telling the truth?

Charity spots Chas and Al arguing (Credit: ITV)

Charity spots Al and Chas

The next day, Chas continues to suppress her awkwardness as Kerry recounts her night of passion with Al.

Later on Main Street, Al and Chas end up getting into an argument, both jealous of each other’s relationship.

But what they don’t realise is Charity is watching…

Has she realised what’s going on?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

