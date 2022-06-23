15 Emmerdale spoilers: Two baby bombshells, horror attack and wedding drama

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal two couples are discussing babies – and neither partnership is on the same page.

Meanwhile, Nicola hits out as she struggles to cope following her attack in the ITV soap.

Also, Chas can’t resist Al, but are they about to be exposed? And Mary angers Rhona over wedding plans.

Here are 15 juicy Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Al and Chas are in lust (Credit: ITV)

1. Chas can’t resist Al

With her life spiralling out of control, Chas can’t resist seeking comfort in Al.

They share a passionate kiss and Chas suggests they book a hotel together.

Faith is fading fast (Credit: ITV)

2. Faith collapses

Chemo is taking its toll on Faith and she soon collapses.

Chas rushes to her side and feels incredibly guilty.

The incident causes her to cut ties with Al – but for how long can she resist?

Chas is desperate to deny her feelings for Al (Credit: ITV)

3. Al tries to lure Chas back

Chas throws herself into planning a big birthday party for Paddy.

But when Kerry and Al join in the planning there is tension in the air.

Al admits to Chas he is jealous seeing her with her husband, but Chas defiantly denies she has feelings for him.

4. Charity catches Chas out?

Al and Chas are back to clashing with each other as she continues to try to fight her feelings for him.

As they go head to head on Main Street, Charity has clocked them and her suspicions about the nature of their relationship start to grow…

Nicola cannot cope in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

5. Nicola is a prisoner

Nicola still can’t bring herself to go out and even a knock at the door leaves her shaken.

Bernice tries to engage her in helping make the Green Initiative pitch to the council.

However when Bernice leaves, Nicola soon begs her to come back so she’s not alone.

Nicola is stunned after the car accident (Credit: ITV)

6. Nicola crashes

When she is the only person available to collect the kids from school, Nicola is forced to put her fears to one side and leave the house.

She gets in the car, but soon panics and slams her foot on the accelerator rather than the brake.

Nicola accidentally collides with David’s van and he’s furious. He demands insurance details, but she rushes back inside, distraught.

Carl is confused by Nicola’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

7. Carl scared by Nicola

To avoid being alone, Nicola keeps Carl off school, even though he’s well enough to return.

When Nicola has a panic attack, Carl calms her down.

He then grabs her phone and runs outside.

Who has Nicola hit? (Credit: ITV)

8. Nicola attacks

Nicola hears girls laughing outside and is terrified her attackers have returned.

In the grips of fear, she hits someone over the head, but who has she attacked? And will they be okay?

It seems Victoria really is that stupid (Credit: ITV)

9. David fakes it in Emmerdale spoilers

After his crash with Nicola, David pretends he has a neck injury to make an insurance claim.

Victoria buys his lies and they start discussing wedding plans.

But Brenda is onto him and accuses him of taking advantage of Nicola’s distressed state. Will David confess he’s faking it?

Mary’s wedding joy is short-lived (Credit: ITV)

10. Mary books the wedding!

Mary tells Rhona to get a move on with her wedding plans.

However, fed-up when Rhona still doesn’t get anything sorted, Mary books it for her.

Rhona is fuming. Will she agree to go ahead with the big day? Or will she call the wedding off?

Leyla doesn’t want to hear it (Credit: ITV)

11. Leyla and Liam clash over babies

On her latest comedown, Leyla is sick of Liam going on about babies.

She dismisses his suggestion they should get healthy.

But when she later can’t resist having another line, will she finally admit she’s an addict?

Faith can easily bend Bear to her will (Credit: ITV)

12. Faith sways Bear

Chas is worried about how much Faith is drinking.

But when Bear relays this to Faith, she ends up giving him money to buy her some more booze.

She’s happy when he doesn’t take much persuading!

Laurel’s attempts to flirt go a bit wrong (Credit: ITV)

13. Laurel’s new love?

Laurel is smitten by Marlon’s physio, Kit.

As Marlon watches her try to flirt, he is amused.

But will it lead to romance?

14. Dawn drops a baby bombshell on Billy

Billy is taken aback when Dawn drops a bombshell on him.

She tells him she is not ready for more children.

What will he say?

Charles is put out by Ethan’s attitude (Credit: ITV)

15. Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan snaps at Charles

With Charles and Marcus getting on really well, Ethan is feeling sidelined.

He snaps at his dad and tells him he needs alone time with his boyfriend.

Charles is shocked, but will he step back?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

