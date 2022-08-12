Chas Al Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Chas leaves Marlon’s wedding reception to be with Al

Chas missed Paddy's speech

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were disgusted with Chas Dingle as she left Marlon‘s wedding reception to sleep with Al and have all been saying the same thing.

Chas has secretly been having an affair with Al Chapman for weeks.

Her husband Paddy has no idea that she’s been cheating, but fans were furious at her for sneaking away from her cousin’s wedding saying Paddy deserves better.

Paddy was he best man at Marlon and Rhona’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas sneaks away from Marlon’s wedding

Marlon had a stroke a few months ago and Paddy has been trying to support him as well as organising his stag do and helping with the wedding.

Meanwhile Chas has been struggling since discovering Faith’s cancer has returned and is terminal

In last night’s episode (Thursday, August 11 2022) it was Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk‘s wedding.

Paddy was Marlon’s best man and attended the wedding with his wife Chas, who is also Marlon’s cousin.

However Chas was upset after a conversation with her mum about the care she would need.

After the ceremony Paddy asked Chas why she was upset and she said that Faith had a meeting coming up about palliative care,

He tried to make her feel better but she asked him for space.

Paddy told her he was going to prepare for his best man speech. But Chas ended up missing it to go over to Al’s house.

Chas missed Paddy’s speech as she was with Al (Credit: ITV)

Fans all saying the same thing as Chas leaves Marlon’s wedding reception to be with Al

As she was over there, Cain came round to get his son Kyle’s tablet, however he didn’t see Chas.

After Cain left Al’s, Chas and Al began kissing and shared a bottle of champagne.

Later Chas and Al were cuddled up on the sofa and she admitted she wanted to stay with him.

Al then said: “I know you feel it too Chas, say it. Say it.”

Chas tried to rush off and she admitted she wanted him before leaving.

Chas went over to Al’s during the wedding reception (Credit: ITV)

When she returned to the pub Paddy asked why she was gone for so long and she made up that she went on a long walk.

She apologised for missing his speech but when Paddy tried to dance with her, she told him she wasn’t feeling well.

As Chas sat outside, Paddy brought her a plate of food.

Paddy told Chas about the speech, but she was too busy looking at Al who was watching from the window.

Fans were furious with Chas for leaving her cousin’s wedding and said that her husband Paddy deserves better.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up 

What do you think of this storyline?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Amanda Owen Smiling and her daughter Raven Owen looking serious on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda Owen ‘proud’ as she announces touching news on Twitter about ‘considerate’ daughter Raven
Carl Woods smiling on GB News and Katie Price talking on Lorraine
Katie Price supported by fans as she addresses claims she’s split from fiancé Carl Woods
Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell speaks in YouTube video
Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell diagnosed with terminal lung cancer
Emmerdale silhouettes love heart
Emmerdale spoilers: Most mismatched couple ever reunite
Adil Ray and Thérèse Coffey on GMB today
Adil Ray in fiery clash with GMB guest as he’s branded ‘insulting’
Strictly 2022 logo and contestant Hamza Yassin smiling
Strictly 2022 announces Hamza Yassin is thirteenth contestant as fans slam ‘ridiculous’ line up