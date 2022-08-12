Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Chas leaves Marlon’s wedding reception to be with Al

Emmerdale fans were disgusted with Chas Dingle as she left Marlon‘s wedding reception to sleep with Al and have all been saying the same thing.

Chas has secretly been having an affair with Al Chapman for weeks.

Her husband Paddy has no idea that she’s been cheating, but fans were furious at her for sneaking away from her cousin’s wedding saying Paddy deserves better.

Paddy was he best man at Marlon and Rhona’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas sneaks away from Marlon’s wedding

Marlon had a stroke a few months ago and Paddy has been trying to support him as well as organising his stag do and helping with the wedding.

Meanwhile Chas has been struggling since discovering Faith’s cancer has returned and is terminal

In last night’s episode (Thursday, August 11 2022) it was Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk‘s wedding.

Paddy was Marlon’s best man and attended the wedding with his wife Chas, who is also Marlon’s cousin.

However Chas was upset after a conversation with her mum about the care she would need.

After the ceremony Paddy asked Chas why she was upset and she said that Faith had a meeting coming up about palliative care,

He tried to make her feel better but she asked him for space.

Paddy told her he was going to prepare for his best man speech. But Chas ended up missing it to go over to Al’s house.

Chas missed Paddy’s speech as she was with Al (Credit: ITV)

Fans all saying the same thing as Chas leaves Marlon’s wedding reception to be with Al

As she was over there, Cain came round to get his son Kyle’s tablet, however he didn’t see Chas.

After Cain left Al’s, Chas and Al began kissing and shared a bottle of champagne.

Later Chas and Al were cuddled up on the sofa and she admitted she wanted to stay with him.

Al then said: “I know you feel it too Chas, say it. Say it.”

Chas tried to rush off and she admitted she wanted him before leaving.

Chas went over to Al’s during the wedding reception (Credit: ITV)

When she returned to the pub Paddy asked why she was gone for so long and she made up that she went on a long walk.

She apologised for missing his speech but when Paddy tried to dance with her, she told him she wasn’t feeling well.

As Chas sat outside, Paddy brought her a plate of food.

Paddy told Chas about the speech, but she was too busy looking at Al who was watching from the window.

Fans were furious with Chas for leaving her cousin’s wedding and said that her husband Paddy deserves better.

OMG for Cain of all people to literally almost catch Chas & Al in the act seriously? Also can't believe Chas would actually run on on her own Cousin's Wedding after everything he's been through to go chasing Al of all people really?#Emmerdale 😮 — GrianneDoherty32 (@griannedoherty2) August 11, 2022

Chas is vile, sneaking away from her ailing cousins wedding for a bunk up with slime ball Al.#Emmerdale — Linzi Rainbow (@LinziRainbow) August 11, 2022

Paddy deserves better than Chas #Emmerdale — Michelle💕 26 in 2 days🥳🎉💕 (@mishybabez_) August 11, 2022

My favourite moments for me were when Marlon walked down the aisle and Priya embraced her scars for the first time. Faith and Cain's dance was also lovely. Tonight was Emmerdale at its finest ❤️ Shame it was ruined by Chas and Al she's so selfish #Emmerdale 🙄😡😡 poor Paddy 💔 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) August 11, 2022

Chas treats paddy so badly paddy Letting her have some quiet time as is struggling w faith dying he’s been supportive of her and how does she repay him by cheating with Al vile cow #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) August 11, 2022

#emmerdale chas is really something else ,it's like kicking a puppy what she's doing to paddy — Avni Dhir (@DhirAvni) August 11, 2022

Oh, Chas 🤮 poor Paddy. It will all end in tears. #Emmerdale Jay and Laurel though 😍 — Janette King (@jannycat) August 11, 2022

What do you think of this storyline?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

