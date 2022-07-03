Emmerdale star Sally Dexter has confirmed she is leaving the soap.

The actress plays Faith Dingle in the long-running ITV show.

Actress Sally Dexter has confirmed she is leaving Emmerdale as Faith Dingle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers know Faith is suffering from terminal cancer and has been having chemotherapy in the hope of extending her life.

However until now actress Sally has remained silent on her fate on the soap.

But now she has confirmed she will be leaving soon.

“Some of the script reflects how I feel – she’s hurtling towards her end and I’m hurtling towards the end of my time in Emmerdale,” she told TV Times.

“Even though I think it’s the right thing, it’s quite devastating because I’m going to leave behind people I really care about, like Jeff, Lucy and Natalie.

“It’s extraordinary to be working with them. I don’t just mean their acting abilities, but them as human beings.”

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle to die in heartbreaking scenes

And Sally opened up about Faith’s upcoming death – hoping it will be as positive as possible.

“I think [the exit storyline] is excellent,” she said.

“I haven’t read the scripts for her death, but I’m hoping it’s as positive as it can be. This isn’t just a story about a cancer; it’s a wider story about family.

Faith is putting a brave face on her impending death in Emmerdale (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

“That great thing about death is the thing that happens before it, that thing called life, and all the love that goes with it.

“I’d love it if everyone watching had a little bottle of gin, to toast her!”

Viewers know Faith is battling incurable cancer and after she told her kids Chas and Cain it’s been an emotional few weeks.

Chas has forced her to continue with the chemotherapy, but Faith will soon find out her cancer has spread and the treatment isn’t working. She decides to give up the fight.

Chas is distraught and fuming with Cain for his indifference.

In a special episode, Cain and Chas spend a night soul-searching and he opens up on the trauma of his childhood thanks to Faith, can mother and son reconcile before it’s too late?

