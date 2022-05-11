Emmerdale’s Faith Dingle will receive the diagnosis that her breast cancer has returned.

This week, Faith’s relationship with her children Cain and Chas seems to have got worse.

But it looks like she’s been keeping her worries about her health to herself.

Faith’s cancer has returned (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided as Dan and Faith have sex in allotment shed

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle to receive devastating cancer diagnosis

In episodes due to air later this week Faith will be told the devastating news that her cancer is back.

Not only will she realise the consequences of her secondary cancer, but tensions remain high with her kids.

With their recent fallout, she’s unable to tell them the news.

With no one else to turn to, Faith leans on daughter-in-law Moira, who gives her the support she desperately needs.

Moira urges to tell the rest of the family about her diagnosis. But Faith is adamant she wants to mend her relationships first.

The episodes have been produced with the support of the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The charity are working closely with the Emmerdale production team on Faith’s secondary cancer storyline to give it a realistic and authentic depiction.

Faith won’t tell her family about her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Priestly, Clinical Nurse Specialist of Breast Cancer Now said: “With it estimated that around 35,000 are living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, it’s been an incredibly important opportunity for us to provide expert guidance around Faith’s storyline – giving a steer to scriptwriters as to how her diagnosis and experience of the disease can be portrayed accurately and raising awareness of some of the signs and symptom’s of secondary breast cancer among millions of Emmerdale fans.

“Everyone’s experience of breast cancer is different.

“But we know from calls to our Helpline just how anxious women may feel about the possibility of their cancer returning, and how overwhelming the impact of a secondary breast cancer diagnosis can be for patients and their families.”

Emmerdale are working with Breast Cancer Now (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dexter and producer Laura Shaw talk about the storyline

Faith actress Sally Dexter said: “It’s upsetting, but really important as a storyline, because it’s more than a storyline for so many people.

“It matters to people who are going through it as well as people who will go through it.

“I feel a sense of real responsibility, but also a privilege to be doing this storyline.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: “Faith’s devastating cancer diagnosis will impact not only her life, but all those around her.

“We know at the very core of the Dingles is a very strong sense of family and love, so for them to try and navigate through this heart-breaking time will be incredibly difficult.

She continued: “Faith’s zest for life with her spicy sense of humour and appetite for fun and adventure means that there will inevitably be some painful and heart-wrenching moments.

“We will also see life-affirming and positive moments of light in the story too.

“Given the calibre of actor Sally is, I know she will approach the story with great honesty and depth and do it justice and this in turn will raise awareness of such an important issue that affects many of us on a daily basis.”

Read more: Emmerdale in 2o22 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!