Emmerdale to air special episode as Faith has more heartbreaking news for Cain and Chas

Emmerdale will air a special episode next week as Faith gets sad news about her cancer on the ITV soap.

Cain and Chas are forced to face the fact their mother really is dying.

But as they process the news differently, will a night of soul-searching lead to a family reconciliation?

Chas, Faith and Cain have a lot of soul-searching to do (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s cancer heartbreak

Faith gets the news her chemotherapy is not working.

Already struggling with the harsh side effects, Faith makes the difficult decision to stop further treatment.

Chas who is already fully in denial about her mother’s prognosis having forced her to continue chemo against Faith’s wishes, can’t believe it.

Cain, meanwhile, is finding it hard to forget just how much his mum has hurt him in the past.

The siblings will spend an emotional evening reflecting on their childhood as they try to come to terms with what the future may hold.

Chas is certain Cain will regret it if he doesn’t reconcile with their mum before it’s too late, but will Cain heed her words?

Cain has got a lot to forgive (Credit: ITV)

Can Cain forgive Faith in Emmerdale?

Of the special episode, Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas said: “Chas is desperate for her brother to reconnect with their mother before it’s too late.

“These scenes really explore the reasons behind their complicated relationship.

“Chas and Cain have a real heart to heart and I loved having the opportunity to explore their past once again.

“The scenes were emotional to film and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they come together as part of a really moving episode.”

Jeff Hordley added: “Filming these scenes was a genuine and emotional experience.

“These episodes are beautifully written and great to act and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity for people to see another side of Cain.”

As Cain and Chas are exploring their past, we will also see Faith share her heartbreaking news with Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker.

With tough times ahead for everyone in the village, especially the Dingle family, can they unite before it’s too late?

Anyone affected by this storyline, or seeking support or information around breast cancer, can speak to Breast Cancer Now’s expert nurses by calling the free Helpline on 0808 800 6000 or emailing the confidential Ask Our Nurse service at www.breastcancernow.org/nurses

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

