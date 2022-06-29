Emmerdale spoilers: The real reason Cain hates Faith finally revealed?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain shares memories of his traumatic childhood after Faith gets the devastating news her chemotherapy isn’t working.

But will he finally reveal the real reason he hates his mum so much?

And can he at last bring himself to forgive Faith as her death on the ITV soap looms ever nearer?

Can Moira get through to Cain? (Credit: ITV)

Moira urges Cain to rethink

As Faith goes for her scan with Chas by her side, Moira begs Cain to attend too. But she is left frustrated when he doesn’t and just sits drinking in the Woolpack.

Moira tries to make him see he has to be there for Faith or else he will regret it when she’s gone.

Cain later takes a card to Faith that Isaac made and does try to speak to his mum. Moira is pleased to see them talking, but for Chas it’s not enough.

When the doctor calls and ask Faith to come for her results, it’s Chas who goes with her.

Chas is left distraught by Faith’s decision (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreak for Faith

The news is devastating.

Faith’s cancer has spread and the chemotherapy isn’t working.

It’s time for Faith to make the decision to stop further treatment. Chas begs her to reconsider, but Faith’s mind is made up.

Chas is desperate for Cain to step up (Credit: ITV)

Cain reveals the truth in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas takes her upset out on her brother, who she believes is acting indifferent to Faith’s situation. But Cain heads off to a field alone where his pain is clear to see.

He later asks Chas if they can have a private chat and they spend the night talking things through.

Cain finally opens up on his traumatic memories and the damage Faith did to him. But what exactly did she do? Just why does Cain hate his mum so much?

Chas can see how much pain Cain is in and brother and sister finally bond.

However, as Cain makes a promise he will make more effort with Faith, will he actually stick to it?

Meanwhile, Faith visits Brenda and Pollard and shares her news with them. She opens up about her regrets about what happened with Cain.

Will we finally find out the truth – from both sides – of just why Cain can’t forgive his mum?

Are mother and son at last about to reconnect before it’s too late?

