Emmerdale spoilers: Violent showdown as long-lost daughter returns

In latest Emmerdale spoilers about upcoming storylines, a violent showdown is on the way as Charles‘ long-lost daughter appears.

Soap fans will know that vicar Charles, dad to Ethan on the ITV soap, also has a daughter named Naomi.

Naomi was born after Charles and their children’s mother Esme split up. Charles cheated on Esme after Ethan was born and she was suffering with postnatal depression.

Charles has barely featured in Naomi’s life… but that looks set to change after Ethan receives a worrying message from his mum.

Charles is racked with guilt when Ethan delivers his news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Naomi enters the Andersons’ lives

No sooner have Charles and Ethan made it up over a little misunderstanding than a family development threatens to shake their lives up.

Ethan hears from his mother that Naomi, his sister, has gone missing.

Charles then feels guilty as he reckons Naomi’s disappearance could be linked to his refusal to meet her.

Feeling like he has let his daughter down, Charles offers up prayers for Naomi.

But have they been answered after Marcus discovers a snap of her? A determined Charles then makes it his mission to find Naomi.

Charles defends Naomi as she rows with a man (Credit: ITV)

Charles gets involved

Manpreet learns about Charles’ plans when she returns the next day.

But Charles is already having trouble locating his daughter – and his efforts look as if they won’t pay off.

Meanwhile, Ethan is left wondering what it would be like to have his sister as part of his life.

Quite the introduction (Credit: ITV)

And he may just find out. Charles spots Naomi in a bar, unable to believe it is actually her.

But as she rows with her bar manager, matters quickly escalate when Charles intervenes and shoves her boss to the floor.

A perplexed Naomi has no idea why he gets involved in such a violent manner on her behalf.

And she’s even more confused when Charles reveals their relationship… but how will Naomi react?

