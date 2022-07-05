Emmerdale: Everything we know about Faith’s heart-breaking death

Emmerdale character Faith Dingle was told her cancer had returned a couple of months ago.

She was informed her cancer is terminal and actress Sally Dexter has confirmed she will be leaving the show at the end of the storyline.

Here is everything we know about Faith’s heart-breaking death…

Faith learnt her cancer returned a few months ago (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Faith: Sally Dexter confirms she’s leaving

Speaking to TV Times, Sally Dexter said: “Some of the script reflects how I feel – she’s hurtling towards her end and I’m hurtling towards the end of my time in Emmerdale.”

“Even though I think it’s the right thing, it’s quite devastating because I’m going to leave behind people I really care about, like Jeff, Lucy and Natalie.

“It’s extraordinary to be working with them. I don’t just mean their acting abilities, but them as human beings.”

Sally Dexter is leaving the show (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: When are Faith’s final scenes?

It hasn’t been confirmed when Faith’s final scenes will air, however Sally has revealed she hasn’t yet read the scripts for Faith’s death.

“I think [the exit storyline] is excellent,” she said.

“I haven’t read the scripts for her death, but I’m hoping it’s as positive as it can be. This isn’t just a story about a cancer; it’s a wider story about family.”

She also said she’d love everybody watching to have a little bottle of gin to toast Faith.

Will Cain listen to Chas and Moira? (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s next for Faith?

This week Cain delivers Faith a card from Isaac and makes an attempt to speak to his mother.

Meanwhile Chas is bitter and isn’t convinced this isn’t enough while Moira is happy to see them talking.

When the doctors call Faith and ask her to come in and discuss her scan results, Chas is on edge.

At the hospital Faith and Chas await the oncology appointment.

They soon learn that Faith’s cancer has spread.

Chas is devastated when Faith decides she’s not going to do anymore chemotherapy.

Chas pleads with her mum to reconsider but is ultimately forced to accept her mother’s decision.

Back home, Chas is furious at Cain’s apparent indifference at Faith’s decision to stop her treatment.

Later outside the HOP Chas and Al share a passionate kiss.

Although Al is initially reluctant to take advantage of Chas at first, he soon gives in.

Meanwhile out in a field, Cain is secretly upset by Faith’s news.

Moira attempts to talk sense into Cain, knowing he’ll regret it if he doesn’t reach out to his mother soon.

Faith gets bad news (Credit: ITV)

Cain opens up to Chas

Cain asks Chas for a private chat and a sad evening ensues.

Faith goes to tell the news to Brenda and Pollard.

They have a heartfelt evening as the three friends sit up late and Faith reflects on all her regrets regarding Cain.

Elsewhere Cain tells Chas about his traumatic memories of his past and the damage Faith inflicted on him. Chas can see his pain.

As they reminisce through the night, the siblings starts to bond and Cain agrees to make an effort with his mother.

They depart on good terms after a long night, but will their conversation make a difference to Cain and Faith’s relationship?

