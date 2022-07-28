Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kerry catches Al cheating with Chas?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, July 28 2022) reveal Al returns and makes plans to meet up with Chas.

However Kerry becomes suspicious as Al avoids spending time with her.

Meanwhile Noah gets out of prison and returns to the village.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Al and Chas go to a hotel (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry finds out about Chas and Al?

Chas gets a message from Al telling her that he’s back in the village and she’s excited to see him.

As he turns up in the cafe and chats to Chas, they’re both unaware that Kerry is stood right behind him.

Kerry tells Al she wants to spend time with him, but he makes up an excuse and secretly goes to meet Chas.

Despite Chas being under the watchful eye of Paddy in the pub, Chas and Al manage to organise a secret meet up for later.

However Chloe overhears Al’s appointment plans for the day and tells Kerry where he will be later that day.

Kerry gets herself glammed up and heads to the hotel and waits for Al in reception.

Upstairs in a hotel room, Al and Chas revel in their affair.

As they go to leave, Al clocks Kerry in the hotel reception and ushers an oblivious Chas away.

When the receptionist tells Kerry that there’s no Al Chapman booked in at the hotel, Kerry grows suspicious.

Later, Kerry is back in the village and Al returns. She confronts him about the hotel, is she about to get the truth?

Noah returns (Credit: ITV)

Noah returns from prison

Last month Noah was sent to prison for harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris.

While he was in prison Amelia Spencer has been visiting him.

Before going to prison, Noah was cruel to Amelia, but during her visits he apologised for how he treated her.

Last week Amelia found out she’s pregnant.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, July 27) she went to the clinic for a termination and ended up running into Charity Dingle.

Charity offered to be Amelia’s support but when Amelia mentioned she had been visiting Noah, Charity immediately thought Noah was the father

Tonight Noah returns home from prison, but shuns Charity.

Will he tell her about Amelia?

