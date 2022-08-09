Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Faith death details confirmed

Latest Emmerdale 50th anniversary news has revealed a ‘heartbreaking’ death for Faith Dingle, promised by show boss Jane Hudson.

In scenes which will air during the long-running soap opera’s 50th anniversary, Faith will die after her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Jane has promised a ‘heartbreaking’ end to the storyline, leading in to a catastrophic storm striking the village.

Sally Dexter who plays Faith has revealed she is leaving (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A farewell to Faith during Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes

Dingle family matriarch Faith (Sally Dexter) recently learned that her cancer had returned.

After receiving a terminal diagnosis, Faith was determined to live her life to the fullest.

This saw her reconnecting with eldest son Cain and growing closer to daughter Chas.

However, Faith’s illness hasn’t stopped her from carrying on with her old tricks – recently stealing a bag of her belongings from her late stepdaughter’s home.

Faith has continued with her old tricks, in spite of her terminal diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Back in the Dales, she reminisced with Cain and Chas over old times.

But with tragedy looming, Faith’s time is running short.

A storm is brewing

At a recent press event for the show’s 50th anniversary, show boss Jane Hudson spoke about Faith’s exit from the show.

“As we start our brilliant month, we’ll be focusing on our Faith storyline, which is a huge storyline for us at the moment and then we will work our way into our storm.”

Speaking of Faith’s tragic death, Jane said: “It is such an emotional, heartbreaking story and is going to be huge across our 50th.”

Faith’s diagnosis has left Chas and Cain shaken (Credit: ITV)

She gave particular praise to Sally Dexter and her on-screen children: “Everybody involved in that story is pulling out some of the most spectacular performances I’ve seen in a soap in a long time.”

There won’t be a dry eye in the house as Faith’s story comes to an end.

Sadly, with a catastrophic storm on the horizon, there’ll be little time for grieving…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

