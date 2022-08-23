Emmerdale: Chas branded ‘rotten’ and ‘vile’ as she betrays Faith and Paddy

Following last night’s episode, Emmerdale fans have slammed ‘selfish’ Chas as she slipped away from Faith to be with Al again.

As Dingle family matriarch lives out her last days with cancer, Chas is continuing her affair with Al Chapman.

Fans took to social media to air their disapproval.

Chas and Al’s affair has continued even as Faith is dying of cancer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react

Many Emmerdale fans called Chas out for her ‘selfish’ behaviour and cruelty to both Faith and Paddy.

Chas is rotten. Self centred, rude, and completely undeserving of poor Paddy! #emmerdale — Maria McCann (@riacann) August 22, 2022

Chas realises how bad Faith’s condition is & still continues to sleep with Al that’s how selfish she is 😡😡😡#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) August 23, 2022

@emmerdale how can Chas consider sleeping with Al when her poor mum is going through hell. She truly is vile. — Darren Millar (@Dmillar48204176) August 22, 2022

Where is Chas and Paddy’s child? She certainly doesn’t appear to live with them. Chas doesn’t look after her daughter let alone her dying mum.#Emmerdale — Linzi Rainbow (@LinziRainbow) August 22, 2022

What next for Chas and Al?

However, an end may be in sight.

The pair were caught in the act by Belle, who witnessed them kissing outside of a hotel.

Belle was shocked to see Chas and Al kiss (Credit: ITV)

Belle was shocked and appalled.

Tonight she will confront them – but how will Chas and Al react?

