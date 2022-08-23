Emmerdale -Chas Al Faith
Emmerdale: Chas branded ‘rotten’ and ‘vile’ as she betrays Faith and Paddy

Fans were appalled by Chas and Al's continued sneaking around

By Joel Harley

Following last night’s episode, Emmerdale fans have slammed ‘selfish’ Chas as she slipped away from Faith to be with Al again.

As Dingle family matriarch lives out her last days with cancer, Chas is continuing her affair with Al Chapman.

Fans took to social media to air their disapproval.

Emmerdale Chas and Al at the hotel
Chas and Al’s affair has continued even as Faith is dying of cancer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react

Many Emmerdale fans called Chas out for her ‘selfish’ behaviour and cruelty to both Faith and Paddy.

What next for Chas and Al?

However, an end may be in sight.

The pair were caught in the act by Belle, who witnessed them kissing outside of a hotel.

Emmerdale Belle looks shocked
Belle was shocked to see Chas and Al kiss (Credit: ITV)

Belle was shocked and appalled.

Tonight she will confront them – but how will Chas and Al react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week's Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

