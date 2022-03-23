Emmerdale character Arthur Thomas has grown up a lot over the last year, but has he recently been recast?

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, March 22), Arthur appeared looking slightly different with his new glasses.

Fans were left questioning if the teen had been recast as the character seemed so grown up.

Catching up on #emmerdale had the actor for Arthur changed? Or is it just the glasses throwing me off? 🤣 — Daisy (@ballumloves) March 22, 2022

Is Arthur a different actor? #Emmerdale — Rainey (@lozd491) March 22, 2022

Arthur ages 5 years every time we see him 😳 #emmerdale — Amy (@MrsAmyLenton) March 22, 2022

But is Arthur being played by a new actor?

Emmerdale: Who plays Arthur? Has he been recast?

The answer is no, Arthur has not been recast.

Alfie Clarke has played Arthur since 2009.

Fans didn’t recognise Arthur (Credit: ITV)

How old is Arthur?

Arthur was born on August 26 2007, making him 14-years-old.

Who else has played Arthur?

Before Alfie played Arthur, Billie Harrower played the character as a baby from 2007 until 2009.

In 2008, Luis Townley began playing Arthur alongside Billie and they both left the role in 2009 when Alfie took over.

How old is Alfie Clarke?

Alfie was born on November 18 2007, making him just a couple of months younger than his character.

He is also 14-years-old.

Alfie began playing Arthur just before his second birthday and he has been on the show ever since.

Alfie has played Arthur since he was a baby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Moira takes deadly revenge on Charity

Who are Arthur’s parents and family members?

Arthur is the son of Laurel Thomas and Ashley Thomas.

For the first six months of his life, Arthur was believed to be the son of Greg and Melanie Doland.

However it turned out there had been a baby swap – Ashley and Laurel had taken home Greg and Melanie’s son and Greg and Melanie took home Arthur.

Ashley and Laurel named the baby they believed to be their son, Daniel Thomas.

Laurel is Arthur’s mum (Credit: ITV)

But at six months old baby Daniel died of cot death. It wasn’t until after Daniel’s death that Laurel’s mum Hilary realised baby Arthur could be Laurel and Ashley’s son.

A DNA test later proved Arthur was Laurel and Ashley’s son.

Arthur has two siblings. His older half-sister is Gabby Thomas. She is the daughter of Ashley and Bernice Blackstock, but has always been close to stepmum Laurel and sees her as a mother figure.

Arthur’s younger sister is Dotty Thomas.

Arthur is also an uncle to Gabby’s son Thomas Tate, who was born last year.

Were you unable to recognise Arthur in his most recent appearances?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at all-new pics for March 28-April 1

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!