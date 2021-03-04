Belle Dingle has been in Emmerdale since 1998. But who is she and what happened between her and Jamie Tate?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Thursday, March 4) Belle approached Gabby Thomas and Jamie, having heard about Gabby’s pregnancy.

She then warned Gabby, telling her she would need luck getting involved with the Tate family.

Belle warned Gabby about getting involved with the Tate family (Credit: ITV)

When Gabby old her to mind her business, Belle begged Andrea to have a word with Gabby. But could Belle find herself in trouble meddling with the Tate family and their business?

But who is Belle and why do she and Jamie hate each other?

Belle Emmerdale: Who is she and who are her family?

Belle Dingle’s full name is Tinkerbelle Lisa Dingle. She was born on Christmas Day 1998 and is the daughter of Lisa and Zak Dingle.

Her birth came as a shock to her family as Lisa had no idea she was pregnant. She was delivered by vet Paddy Kirk and was born in the Wishing Well cottage pigsty.

Eden Taylor-Draper began playing Belle in 2005 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Belle has five half brothers and a half sister. Her half-brothers are Nathan Dingle, Ben Dingle, Butch Dingle, Sam Dingle and Cain Dingle. However Ben and Butch have died.

Her half-sister is Tina Dingle. Only Sam and Cain currently live in the village.

Belle was originally played by twins James and Emily Mather. James stopped playing Belle in 2000 however Emily continued the role until 2005.

In 2005, Eden Taylor-Draper began playing the character and has played her since.

Belle Emmerdale: Who has she dated?

When Belle was 11 she had a crush on her friend Will Wylde and declared her love to him before he left the village after his mum Natasha murdered his dad Mark.

Her first real boyfriend was Dan and Ali Spencer’s son Sean who she kissed on her 13th birthday. However their relationship was complicated as he got her best friend Gemma Andrews pregnant.

Sean was Belle’s first boyfriend (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Then came Luke Salter, an ex of Gemma. Belle really wanted Luke to be the first boy she slept with but cousin Debbie grassed them up and Lisa put a stop to it.

She also had brief romances with Sean’s friend Thomas King and Kirin Kotecha.

Belle had an affair with Jermaine (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Later Belle had an affair with married doctor Jermaine Bailey. However when he moved to America, she decided to stay in the village.

Her next serious relationship was Lachlan White. But she was horrified when she found out he was a serial killer.

Lachlan turned out to be a killer (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened between Belle and Jamie Tate?

Believe it or not there was a time when Belle and Jamie were in love. Belle and Jamie met when he first arrived in the village in 2019.

The two worked at the vets together and grew closer when he split with Andrea.

Last year, Belle began having an affair with Jamie, although he had got back together with his wife Andrea.

Jamie and Belle started an affair last year (Credit: ITV)

When Andrea found out about Jamie’s affair she was devastated. However Jamie soon ran over Belle’s sister-in-law Moira Dingle.

He went to Andrea after the incident and his mum Kim helped him to cover up what happened.

When the Dingles found out what Jamie did, Belle seemed to side with her boyfriend. But she tricked him into showing her where the car parts linking him to the crime were.

However things took a twist when Jamie pinned the crime on Belle. As it looked like she should be going back to prison, her nephew Nate stepped in and took blame for the hit and run.

Belle began having visions and hearing voices (Credit: ITV)

Nate got a suspended sentence. But the stress and guilt over Nate got to Belle.

Belle, who has schizophrenia, stopped taking her medication and she began to hear her mum Lisa’s voice.

Belle began to see Jamie everywhere and took a knife. She almost stabbed Nate’s pregnant girlfriend Tracy, thinking she was Jamie.

After that, Belle received help. However she was unable to forgive Jamie for what he put her through.

