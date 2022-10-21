Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale, has announced the birth of her second child with former co-star Mark Jordon.

Laura shared pictures of her baby daughter on social media revealing she arrived earlier this week.

Emmerdale: Laura Norton announces birth of second child

Sharing pictures of her daughter, Laura wrote: “She’s here! We’ve baked another belta.

“This little superstar joined us on Mon 17th October. She’s dead clever and a tiny little bundle of joy and beauty.”

She then revealed her daughter’s name: “Ronnie Jordon.”

Laura’s Emmerdale co-stars commented on the post to congratulated Laura and Mark on their new arrival.

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, wrote: “So happy for you all. How absolutely gorgeous.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Laura’s on-screen daughter Amy Wyatt, commented: “Beautiful! Congratulations gorge.”

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, said: “I can’t wait to meet her aww! Congrats.”

Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley added: “Sending so much love to you, mark and all the children… we are crazy happy for you. Love, love and more love.”

Laura and Mark are also parents to son Jesse, who was born in January 2021.

Mark is also a dad to his two older children Joseph and Poppy from his past relationship with actress Siobhan Finneran.

Mark and Laura welcomed their second child together (Credit: Brett D. Cove/Splash News)

Laura and Mark’s relationship

Mark and Laura began dating after meeting on the set of Emmerdale in 2014. Mark played Dan Spencer‘s brother Daz on and off from 2014 until 2019.

In 2019 the couple announced they got engaged.

Kerry got caught up in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Kerry in Emmerdale

This week Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some big episodes.

Kerry got caught up in the storm that hit Emmerdale village and ended up injured.

However she was left extremely confused when her fiancée Al chose to help an injured Chas instead of her.

Kerry has no idea that Al and Chas have been having an affair.

But will she find out the truth soon?

